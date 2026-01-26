Riq Woolen Continued Arguing on Seahawks’ Sideline Following Brutal Taunting Penalty

If the Seattle Seahawks go on to lose this NFC Championship to the Rams, Riq Woolen may never be able to buy another drink for himself in the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle leads LA 31-27 going into the fourth quarter even though the team is getting an atrocious game from their normally strong cornerback group. Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe have struggled in coverage against Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but the worst of it has come from Riq Woolen.

After getting a clutch stop on 3rd and 12, Woolen felt compelled to start taunting the Rams' sideline, drawing a 15-yard penalty to keep the drive alive - and then immediately gave up a huge touchdown to Nacua, making it a one-score game again.

For an encore, Woolen was spotted on the sideline arguing with rookie DB Nick Emmanwori, who's having a spectacular game himself.

Nick Emmanwori and Tariq Woolen exchanged some words after that entire sequence: pic.twitter.com/RMWiRnZQxn https://t.co/kJMHGhn6e8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 26, 2026

This is a disapponting turn in the Woolen saga, to say the least.

Woolen bombed to begin the season and eventually fell out of the rotation, but he's bounced back brilliantly in the second half of the schedule and into the playoffs- locking down opposing wide receivers as any corner in the game.

However, it looks like Woolen just can't help himself when it comes to boneheaded penalties and losing his focus at the worst possible moments.

Woolen is going to become a free agent in just a handful of weeks - and he's a perplexing case. While his athleticism and talent makes him a superb defender when he's at his best, these repeated lapses always seem to come in the clutch.

It's possible that Woolen's latest antics will cost him at the negotiating table, as teams will be willing to pay him, but leery when it comes to guarateed money given his track record.

