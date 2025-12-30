Mike Macdonald's timeshare finally paying off as PFF highly ranks 2 Seahawks' RBs

Despite the constant - and justified - grumbles of the 12s all season about the Seattle Seahawks' stubborn running back timeshare, Mike Macdonald's stubbornness appears to finally be paying off.

Don't look now, but entering Week 18's showdown at the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West title and conference's No. 1 seed, Kenneth Walker seems healthy and rested. And evidenced by Sunday's performance in the romp over the Carolina Panthers, Zach Charbonnet is also ready to contribute.

MORE: NFL reveals kickoff time for Seahawks-49ers showdown for NFC's No. 1 playoff seed

The 12s have been clamoring for one star running back. But what if Macdonald's system has developed two of them?

Walker has all the starts, and most of the stats. He has more carries (205-167) and more yards (930-656) and a better average per rush (4.5 to 3.9). But it's Charbonnet has the tough, Red Zone yards and touchdowns (11 to 5). Against the Panthers in cold, wet weather better suited for a sledgehammer like Charbonnet, he responded with a season-high 18 carries for 110 yards and two scores.

According to Pro Football Focus, Macdonald's development is so good that Seattle suddenly has two of the NFL's top five running backs. And actually the analytics site has Charbonnet ranked third, two spots ahead of Walker. The No. 1 running back in the league is Miami's De'Von Achane.

The Seahawks will need both of their running backs to not only beat the 49ers, but also to win in the playoffs.

MORE: NFL screws Seattle Seahawks, shoots itself in the foot with Week 18 scheduling

Seattle is 13-3, but proved it can run the ball in each of its three losses. Against the Niners in Week 1 they had 84, and topped 100 in defeats to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (122) and Los Angeles Rams (135). The running game will be even more important in January games where weather becomes more of a factor. And, no way around it, quarterback Sam Darnold has earned a reputation for big mistakes in big games.

Against the Niners in Week 1 he lost a game-deciding fumble. He threw a late-game interception against Tampa Bay, and tossed four picks in the loss at the Rams.

Kenneth Walker | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from another ugly win over Panthers

Seahawks’ trade deadline target might be even more available in 2026

NFL hands 2 Seahawks players ridiculous fines from win over the Rams