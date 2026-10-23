Sam Darnold Knows How Seahawks Can Turn Things Around

The Seattle Seahawks are in the biggest slump they've faced in the last two seasons, and they risk going under .500 if they were to lose in Week 7 against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks are doing their absolute best to avoid that outcome at all costs, and it has shown in how they prepare in practice this week. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold explained the difference in how the team is approaching this upcoming game compared to the previous ones.

"There's a lot of good things that we're doing on tape. Sometimes it doesn't show it in the scoreboard or sometimes how it feels on the field. We're doing a lot of good things," Darnold said via the team's website.

"We need to create a little more consistency in how we're doing it. That's sustaining drives. Having six, seven, eight plays that we're stringing together and not being able to convert a third down on that eighth play. Sustaining drives and continuing to play one play after the other."

Seahawks Need More Consistency

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold looks to throw in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest culprit in the lack of consistency has been Darnold. He has thrown at least one interception in each of the four games he has played since returning from a glute injury that held him out for nearly all of the first two weeks of the season. Darnold played in just one series during the season opener against the New England Patriots and sat out of the team's Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Darnold's turnovers have cost the Seahawks more than once, and it is becoming a glaring issue for a team that leads the league in yards allowed per game on defense.

If Seattle is able to play at an elite level on defense, all they need is Darnold to consistently keep the football in Seattle's hands. If he can do that, there's a good chance points are coming on the board on at least three drives throughout the game, and that might be enough to pull out a win.

The Seahawks don't need to blow every team out, but they need to score more than their opponent. The defense does more than enough to accomplish that goal, but now it's time for the offense to step up. If Darnold can maintain the consistency he's been showing in practice on the field on Sunday, they should be able to get things back on track.

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