Why Letting Boye Mafe Leave Wasn’t a Mistake for the Seahawks

This offseason is a critical time for the Seattle Seahawks to capitalize on their team after winning their second Super Bowl title. The Seahawks had a tough beginning to this Free Agency by losing four key players from this past season. This includes players who started in 2025 or the seasons before.

Among the losses was edge rusher Boye Mafe, who signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Of the veterans who left, Mafe’s departure was the least damning, but don’t tell that to ESPN’s Seth Walder, who said Mafe’s loss was the Seahawks’ least favorite move. Walder’s take shows that he is among the insiders who truly don’t know why the Seahawks felt nothing on the departure.

Mafe over Hall a Mistake?

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) tackles Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) late in the fourth quarter during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. The Tennessee Titans were unable to make a comeback as the clock ran out and they lost 20-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Many analysts and non-Seahawks fans felt Mafe’s departure was incredibly significant. Walder takes it a step further, mentioning that the Seahawks would have benefited more by trading Derick Hall so they can afford to Mafe more. Both Mafe and Hall accounted for two sacks last season. While Mafe had one more tackle for loss than Hall despite playing three more games (17 to 14), Hall also had 13 quarterback hits to Mafe’s four.

The Seahawks extended Hall to a three-year, $42 million contract this offseason and could have a breakout season. Mafe, on the other hand, has been regressing since his stellar second year in 2023. Seattle has relied on both players to step and provide pass rush and run-stop potential, but the value is better under Hall than Mafe.

Letting Mafe Go Was the Easy and Right Decision

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) celebrates against the New England Patriots in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Analytics could have shown that the Seahawks could have gotten value by trading Hall and paying Mafe. What the film shows is that Hall is a younger edge rusher being taught by multiple veterans to be a potential star. He also has a tight relationship with defensive tackle/end Leonard and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Mafe could be a good player, but statistics show he isn’t ready for a full season as a first-team edge rusher.

Losing players like safety Coby Bryant and running back Kenneth Walker III were real losses because they were full-time starters last season. The Bengals let defensive end Trey Hendrickson go because they couldn’t afford to pay him the high-caliber money he deserved. Replacing a pass rusher who accounted for 34 sacks in 2023 and 2024 with a role-playing edge rusher who got two sacks last season isn’t an upgrade.

The Seahawks see the potential in Hall and appreciate the bond he had with the team. Hall’s attitude and drive fit more with the aggressive philosophy of the Dark Side Defense than Mafe. The Seahawks didn’t think twice about keeping Hall over Mafe on their Super Bowl-winning roster. That’s all the points needed to justify this decision.

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