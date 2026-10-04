Seahawks Confidence Meter: Running Back Is Officially a Problem

The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) running game is officially a concern going into Week 4 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-3). There were some concerns about rookie and first-string running back Jadarian Price’s inconsistencies and fumbling issues after three games to start the 2026 NFL Season. Seattle, however, was willing to be patient with Price to become a more reliable back.

The Seahawks, however, now have to adjust their running game after Price was forced to go on IR with a chest injury. This was a sudden move to the IR, despite being limited in Wednesday’s practice and missing Thursday’s practice. The Seahawks suddenly lose their starting running back for a few games and they have limited options before a tough stretch of playoff-caliber opponents.

Price’s Bad Season Turns into a Nightmare

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles (52) deflects a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a lot of pressure on Price to be a reliable starting running back after Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III left. Price had the talent and the development during the offseason to be a top-tier offensive player for the Seahawks this season, but he has played anything but top-tier. Price has rushed for 119 yards on 28 carries while also fumbling the ball twice. He became more of a liability than an asset early in the 33-31 Week 3 road loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Seahawks opted to be patient with Price, but his injury turned his season from bad to worse. He is now on IR and will miss the next four games against the Chargers, the San Francisco 49ers (3-0), at the Denver Broncos (2-1) on Thursday Night Football and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0). This gives Price, at the most, seven more regular season games for the Seahawks.

What the Seahawks Do Without Price?

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are now down to George Holani, Emanuel Wilson and Velus Jones Jr., who was just signed off the practice squad, to be in the running back room. Holani is a back used primarily as a pass-blocker and a pass-catcher. Wilson is a power back who is only effective if the Seahawks wear down the opposing defense.

Jones, on the other hand, has more speed and explosiveness than both Holani and Wilson. He is also a more dynamic weapon and can play special teams. Jones, at this point of his career, is less of a developed running back and less experienced with the Seahawks' offense than Holani and Wilson.

It is too late into the Week 4 process for the Seahawks to get a new running back against the Chargers. The Seahawks will have to hope that Zach Charbonnet returns from his ACL injury; otherwise, the run game is going to be a problem during a difficult stretch of the season.

​Confidence Meter: 2

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