Seahawks' Jarran Reed Linked to Several Teams in NFL Trade Deadline

Teams have just over a week left to improve their rosters through the NFL Trade Deadline. The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) already made moves by trading for eight-time Pro-Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts. This move might be the best overall trade this Trade Deadline.

There are some reports that believe the Seahawks could move some of their players to help their salary cap situation for another trade or to give Nelson a contract extension. Some reports might indicate veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed is on another team’s radar to trade for.

​Jarran Reed Rumored to be on the Trade Block

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Reed is one of the top leaders on the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. He is also one of the most underrated players on the interior defensive line. Reed has played all 11 games, accounting for 11 total tackles, four quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and one sack. He can be the one-technique defensive tackle and the three-technique defensive tackle.

​He is a huge part of the Seahawks’ defense, and other teams understand how efficient a player he is. CBS’s Jonathan Jones notes that teams are interested in trading for Reed to to address needs of reliability in the middle of the defense. He can also be an instant veteran defensive leader for another team.

​Why the Seahawks Could Trade Reed

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) warms up before playing against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks weren’t likely going to trade any players before the Nelson trade, but now the front office has to start thinking about the future. Nelson is in the final year of his contract, and the Seahawks shouldn’t think twice about getting him to an extension. The biggest problem is affordability while still having room for other veterans next season.

​Moving veterans like Reed would help the front office create some salary cap space while getting some picks in return. Reed is in the second-year of a three-year, $22 million contract. If the Seahawks traded him before the deadline, the team would save $3.26 million in cap space for the rest of this season while taking a $4.13 million dead cap hit. Next season, however, the Seahawks would save $8 million, creating $45.48 million in salary cap space and only take a $1.5 million dead cap hit.

​The downside to the move is the Seahawks lose a reliable run-stopper and underrated pass rusher from the middle of their defense. This might be the price for trading for an elite guard like Nelson, but it’s something they should consider if they want to secure one of the league’s best guards and get future capital as a result.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter