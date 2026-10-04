Seahawks to Kick Tires on Two-Time Pro Bowl RB Joe Mixon

Injuries at the running back position have been a problem for the Seattle Seahawks this season. With Zach Charbonnet still recovering from an ACL tear suffered during the playoffs, the Seahawks turned to rookie Jadarian Price.

While Price is off to a decent start, he hasn't been the explosive player they hoped he would be. Now, they have to wait at least four weeks to see if he can begin to break out, since Price was sent to IR after suffering a chest injury during practice this week.

With him out, the Seahawks will turn to a committee approach, with Emanuel Wilson, George Holani, and Velus Jones Jr. all set for snaps. During the FOX pregame show, however, we learned another name could be thrown into the mix.

Seahawks to host Joe Mixon

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild-card game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to Jay Glazer, Seattle will host two-time Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon. Mixon last played in 2024, but recently hinted on social media that he was ready to make a comeback.

Mixon spent seven years playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, where he topped 1,000 yards rushing four times. He was traded to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2024 season and signed a three-year extension worth $27 million.

He was off to a hot start with Houston, rushing for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games. Mixon was effective in the playoffs as well, going for 106 yards in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He added another 100 yards from scrimmage while rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round, but was unable to play in 2025.

A leg injury forced him out of action and the Texans decided to release him in March.

Seahawks offense is missing Kenneth Walker III

It was hard to blame the Seahawks for allowing Kenneth Walker III to leave in free agency. The Chiefs offered him a massive contract, giving him a three-year, $43.05 million deal.

Seattle believed they had the talent to replace Walker, and adding Price was supposed to hold them over until Charbonnet returned. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case and injuries are highlighting their need for more depth at running back.

Perhaps adding Mixon, who recently turned 30, will be a solid stop-gap solution.

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