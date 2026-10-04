George Holani, Rashid Shaheed Have Big Opportunities After Jadarian Price Injury

The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) have the tough task of having to play without rookie first-string running back Jadarian Price for at least four games after being placed on IR with a chest injury. The Seahawks were being patient with Price’s development after a rough three games to start the season. Now a huge part of their offense is out, and the Seahawks need some production to make up for Price's potential, especially if the running game suffers.

The Seahawks will have their first test without Price as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers (0-3). This will be an opportunity for two players to step up and become the players needed for the offense to remain efficient. These were players that had a big role before the start of the season, but their lack of contribution has lowered their potential. Price’s injury, however, is a chance for these two players to step up for the Seahawks.

Running Back George Holani

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks likely aren’t trading for a running back, especially since Zach Charbonnet returns from his ACL injury soon. With Price out and Charbonnet not yet back, the Seahawks will turn to Holani, who came into the season as the No. 2 running back.

Holani, however, has only rushed for 52 yards on 15 carries, averaging 3.5 yards per carry in three games. He is behind Price and power back Emanuel Wilson in rushing yards for Seattle. He doesn’t have a run that accounted for a first down in three games played.

The Seahawks had a lot of faith in Holani this offseason to be a reliable player through all 17 regular season games. Outside of pass protection and six receptions for 50 yards, Holani hasn’t become the running back they expected him to be. He will likely make his first career start on Sunday versus the Chargers. This could be his chance to show he deserves the praise from the team at the beginning of the season.

Wide Receiver Rashid Shaheed

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player that the Seahawks need to step up starting in Week 4 against Los Angeles is wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed. Of all the high-caliber players who are off to a slow start of the season, Shaheed has struggled the most. He has caught six receptions out of 12 targets for 53 yards. Only one of his plays was for a first down.

Shaheed has also been cautious in the return game to start the season. He has returned seven kickoffs for 190 yards, averaging 27.1 yards, and fumbled once. Shaheed returned seven punts for 67 yards, averaging 9.6 yards.

The Seahawks need him to be more reliable in the passing game and more reliable in the return game. He is averaging $17 million a year for three years. He needs to play to where his contract is justified based on his pay. With the Seahawks likely running the ball less, they can focus their targets on Shaheed, who is still one of the league’s most dynamic players.

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