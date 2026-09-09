Seahawks Add Two Safeties Ahead of Week 1 vs. Patriots With Nick Emmanwori Questionable

It won’t be long until the Seattle Seahawks kick off their 2026 NFL Season at home versus the New England Patriots. The Seahawks are confident going into this matchup, but they’re being cautious about their safety room. Seattle has listed second-year safety/nickel Nick Emmanwori as questionable following his July ankle procedure.

At the same time, the Seahawks previously stated that Ty Okada will be out with a hamstring injury. With Okada out and Emmanwori still questionable, Seattle is taking precautions with two safeties on the practice squad. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks elevated Rodney Thomas II off the practice squad while also signing AJ Finley off the practice squad.

Why Thomas and Finley were Moved to the Roster

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is some doubt that Emmanwori could play after missing most of training camp while recovering from ankle surgery in July. There is some hope that he would be playing after being seen moving during warmups and being limited in the last few days of practices.

Regardless, it is likely that if Emmanwori can’t play then, star cornerback Nick Emmanwori would move inside and Nehemiah Pritchett would be the second boundary cornerback opposite Josh Jobe.

The Seahawks’ new additions in Thomas and Finley have more to do with Okada’s injury. Okada was an unquestioned starter after Coby Bryant left for the Chicago Bears via free agency. Thomas has started 25 games in 34 games played through his first two seasons.

Meanwhile, Finley doesn’t have the experience that Thomas does, but he knows the Seahawks’ defensive system after spending last season with the team. It should be noted that Finley spent all of last season recovering from an ACL tear in last year’s training camp. He will likely serve as a suitable backup in the Seahawks’ safety field.

Why Emmanwori Might Not Play

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety AJ Finley (24) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While the Seahawks pulled Thomas and Finley off the practice squad to play at the safety spot for Week 1, there is still a good chance Emmanwori might not play versus the Patriots. Even if Emmanwori is capable of playing, the Seahawks don’t want to jeopardize his chances of playing healthy throughout the season. He suffered a slight setback by having to get ankle surgery in July; they don’t want to lose him for longer than anticipated.

The Seahawks could take a precaution on Emmanwori and rest him for Week 1, and possibly Week 2. This could be a reason why the front office traded for rookie cornerback Avery Smith after the third and final preseason game. Smith would likely be a solid backup nickel to Witherspoon while Emmanwori gets more in shape for the season. The Seahawks need him for the entire season and postseason, not Week 1.

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