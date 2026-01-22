2026 NFL Draft Projection has Seahawks Taking 'Ultra-Athletic' Defender

In just their second season under head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seattle Seahawks have completely remade their defense. After finishing 2024 just outside of the top 10, Seattle was the No. 1 defense in the NFL in terms of points surrendered. Seattle gave up just 292 points all year, which is 17.2 points per game.

What has to be scary for opposing teams is the fact that Macdonald is still building his roster. He has added multiple players that fit his scheme, but will only get better the more he’s able to adapt his roster to his style.

One area where Seattle could focus on upgrading is in the secondary. That’s even the focus for SI’s Daniel Flick, who has the Seahawks taking an “ultra-athletic” cornerback out of South Carolina in his latest mock draft.

Pick No. 32: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

“The Seahawks are expected to add to their cornerback room this spring, and Cisse is firmly in the first-round conversation after thriving against elite receivers throughout SEC play. The 6' 0, 196-pounder is ultra-athletic, blending long speed, burst and smooth feet,” Flick wrote.

“Cisse is intelligent and has above-average route recognition, enabling him to stay in-phase and take away throwing lanes. He should gain more notoriety as the predraft cycle progresses.”

Cisse began his collegiate career at North Carolina State, playing two seasons for the Wolf Pack. He transferred to South Carolina in 2025 and held his own against the top wideouts in the nation. After his performance, Cisse established himself as a potential first round talent.

Seahawks thrilled with the results from last time they added defender from South Carolina

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori reacts after a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Seattle went after a Gamecocks defender in 2025, selecting safety Nick Emmanwori at No. 35 overall. Despite missing four games early in the season, Emmanwori proved to be a valuable piece in the Seahawks’ defense.

In 14 games, Emmanwori recorded 81 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, and one interception. He was so impressive that he has his name on the shortlist for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Seattle is thrilled with the results from the last time they targeted a South Carolina defensive back, and could do so again in 2026.

