Breaking Down Pros and Cons of Potential Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu Trade

The Seattle Seahawks are trying to figure out what their team will look like with free agency on the horizon.

Part of the free agency period is also making trades that could open things up for the roster moving forward. Among the possible moves the Seahawks could make is a trade involving pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu. Here's a look at the pros and cons of a possible deal and why the Seahawks may want to consider such a move.

Pros: Free Up Cap Space, Gain Picks

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu

The Seahawks are looking to bring back as many people from last year's team as possible, but some players might be priced out at the end of the day. Moving on from Nwosu gives the Seahawks a chance to bring more players back with the money that he would not need to be paid by the Seahawks.

Nwosu has one year left on his deal, and the team would save over $11 million if they moved on from him. On top of that, the Seahawks would get at least one, if not multiple, picks to work with in this year's draft. The Seahawks only have four draft picks this year, so they could benefit from adding another selection or two.

Cons: Lose High-Quality Pass Rusher

The cons in moving on from Nwosu are pretty obvious. He is an incredibly talented player and a big reason why the Seahawks were able to win the Super Bowl.

Nwosu played in 16 games for the Seahawks this season, which is more than the previous two years combined. He made 11 starts and recorded 35 tackles and seven sacks, marking the second-best year of his career behind the 2022 campaign in which he had 9.5 sacks in his first year in Seattle.

While Nwosu turns 30 in December, he still has a lot of good football left in him, and the Seahawks would miss his presence on defense if he were to play elsewhere.

Overview

There are a number of positive and negative aspects about a possible trade. The least the Seahawks could do is listen to any potential offers that may come in, but they don't need to shop him around. The most they could do is send him to the team that is willing to pay the most and possibly benefit from what another team is willing to pay.

