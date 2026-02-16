Seahawks Lose QB Coach Andrew Janocko, But Keep Key Offensive Assistant

It has been over a week since the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX to claim their second title in franchise history. Since then, the Seahawks have celebrated their tremendous season, but they’ve also battled with other teams in an effort to keep most of their coaching staff.

The Seahawks persuaded some coaches to stay as opposed to being upgraded to positions in other teams. They did lose offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko for upgraded positions with the Las Vegas Raiders. While these coaching departures might have some effect, the Seahawks might be more positively affected by who they were able to retain.

Fox 13 Seattle's Curtis Crabtree confirmed that the Seahawks were losing Janocko to the Raiders, but were hiring 49ers' run game/coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Fleury as the next offensive coordinator. Crabtree also confirmed that offensive line coach John Benton is remaining with the Seahawks. Benton chose to stay in Seattle after a tremendous first season this year rather than follow Kubiak to the Raiders.

John Benton has brought life to the offensive line

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Abraham Lucas (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Benton was the offensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints in 2024 when Kubiak was the offensive coordinator. He also worked with Fleury for two seasons with the 49ers, while Benton was the offensive line coach and Fleury was a quality control coach.

The Seahawks' offensive line had developed bad habits in the 2024 season, and it didn't help that they played under a pass-heavy offensive scheme with Ryan Grubb as the then-offensive coordinator. The Seahawks allowed 54 sacks that season, the third-most in the league.

This 2025 season, Benton redeveloped the young offensive line and turned them into a reliable unit. Seattle only gave up 27 sacks, tied for the fifth-fewest in the league. The offensive line had a breakout set of performances in the season around Week 16 when Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Rams 38-37 in overtime. The offensive line was more effective as zone run-blockers and were excellent in getting to the outside on blocks on outside linebackers and defensive backs.

That momentum of great performances lasted all the way to the Super Bowl, where they were instrumental in helping running back Kenneth Walker III win the title of Super Bowl MVP.

Why the offensive line has a chance to get even better under Benton

Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter. Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Getting back Benton for the 2026 NFL Season is one of the biggest moves the Seahawks could make this offseason. Benton coached one of the biggest position unit turnarounds from year to year. The offensive line continued to improve as the season progressed, with backup players ready to replace injured starters, including Josh Jones, who started the final three games of the regular season at left tackle.

The Seahawks have the same set of standards for their players and coaches this offseason; if not, more standards. This always comes after winning a Super Bowl title, but head coach Mike Macdonald always develops a hunger for success and dominance for his players.

As far as the offensive line, Benton will use the momentum developed from the last six games, including the playoffs, to develop great habits. The Seahawks are also expected to upgrade the line, especially the starting center and right guard. Seattle is expected to have big buyers in free agency for a potential center, and then in the 2026 NFL Draft. Regardless, the Seahawks have a solid leader in Benton retained to help the Seahawks chase a repeat title.

