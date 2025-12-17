NFL experts outline 'dream' ending to Seahawks' season

Beating the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lumen Field might feel like the end-all, be-all for the 12s. But there are bigger goals with bolder dreams possible for the Seattle Seahawks this season.

In a perfect world, Sam Darnold will get out of his funk. Mike Macdonald will unleash Kenneth Walker. And the offense will remember how to score othr than via Jason Myers' right foot.

MORE: Injured Rams' TD leader could miss showdown with Seahawks

In its new story outlining "Every Team's Dream Scenario" for the remainder of the season, Bleacher Report sees a happy ending for Seattle thusly:

"Beat three NFC playoff contenders in a row to land the top seed in the conference and finish the season on a seven-game winning streak."

Wins over the Rams, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers sounds good and all. But B/R apparently has a much higher ceiling for the rival Rams:

MORE: Seattle Seahawks own one of NFL's most dynamic weapons, but it's not who you think

"Stomp on the Seahawks in Seattle, lock up the No. 1 seed and use their talent and experience to ride all the way to the Super Bowl at home. Have Matthew Stafford walk away an MVP and two-time Super Bowl champ."

For now, let's just focus on getting revenge on the Rams and winning the NFC West. One "dream" at a time.

Nick Emmanwori | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks studs and duds from a narrow home win over the Colts

Richard Sherman shares details of Percy Harvin-Golden Tate fight

Seahawks announce 10 moves, including head-start on free agency