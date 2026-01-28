Former 49ers QB and Super Bowl Champ has Surprising Words About Seahawks' Sam Darnold

Throughout the season, the Seattle Seahawks were starting to gather some support from non-Seahawks fans as an underdog team to root for in the playoffs. As the Seahawks got better and defeated the Rams in Week 16, that support only grew.

Seattle is now set to play in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots thanks to many aspects, but among them is the stellar play of quarterback Sam Darnold. He has been for his proficient season and has become one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Darnold has also taken a huge step in his career and is one of the top players in the playoffs.

Not only did Darnold get his first playoff win as a starting quarterback, but he won his first conference championship in the 31-27 win on Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship. Now Darnold will have a chance to get a Super Bowl title, something many people would have never thought, considering his tough journey.

Darnold has been praised by many for his incredible comeback and his tremendous determination and performance. Among those who praised Darnold and are rooting for him in Super Bowl LX is former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana. He was on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to talk about Super Bowl LX and praised Darnold for getting there after a rough start to his career.

"I'm for Sam Darnold, the things that he's been through, the places that he's played, the games he's won.....I'm pulling for him......I'm all for Sam. He's a good guy and a good player, and I'm happy for him."

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) heads to the locker room after defeating the Oakland Raiders, 34-3, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, on East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Oak | Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darnold played for four previous teams and left for different teams, but all concluded with the same result: they didn't want him as a franchise quarterback. He learned hard lessons in his first three years with the New York Jets and two years afterwards with the Carolina Panthers.

After spending a year redeveloping with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, Darnold took what he learned and went to the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold had a great regular season with the Vikings, but he and the rest of the team struggled in the wild-card game against the Rams.

The Seahawks took a gamble, and Darnold took a three-year, team-friendly contract. Darnold's redemption arc is nearly complete with only one game left to claim the Lombardi Trophy.

If Darnold takes down the Patriots, the team that gave the biggest lowlight of his career, he might have one of the greatest comeback stories in the history of the NFL.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Cooper Kupp disrespect led to incident between Seahawks, Rams

Sam Darnold must make history for Seahawks to win Super Bowl

Unsung hero shines for Seattle Seahawks in NFC Championship