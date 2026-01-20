How Kenneth Walker III's agent change could impact Seahawks contract negotiations

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III gave himself a solid case for an upcoming extension after carrying the team to their 41-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Walker totaled 19 carries for 116 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and three touchdowns in what may have been the best game of his NFL career. Two days later, Walker changed agents, signing with David Canter, Ness Mugrabi and Brian McIntyre of Aura Sports Group.

As an upcoming free agent this offseason, it does seem like a calculated move to maximize Walker's value after a career game in the playoffs. So, how will it impact contract talks with the Seahawks as they look to retain him?

Seahawks front office familiar with Aura Sports Group

Aura Sports Group has represented multiple Seahawks in the past, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, and they orchestrated the deal that brought edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence to the Seahawks before the 2025 season.

Lawrence has been outspoken about his enthusiasm since signing with Seattle, and he made the Pro Bowl this season with 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and two fumble return touchdowns.

That bodes well for the negotiations between Walker's camp and the Seahawks, even if it means the team might have to pay slightly more. The existing relationship with Seahawks general manager John Schneider and the front office is positive.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Walker's current market value is projected to be a four-year deal worth just under $33.6 million, which averages out to $8.4 million per year. That's approximately a $6 million-per-year raise from his rookie deal.

Luckily, even with other stars pending new deals this offseason, the Seahawks have plenty of cap space. Seattle has the fourth-most cap space available in 2026 ($71.88 million), and Schneider has done plenty of cap gymnastics in the past to keep the players he needs to.

Other top Seahawks players due to hit free agency include safety Coby Bryant, return specialist Rashid Shaheed, edge rusher Boye Mafe, safety Ty Okada, linebacker Drake Thomas and cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe.

That's a class, including Walker, that Schneider will have to throw some money at to keep them all.

Overall, however, the agency change should be a positive for the negotiations between Walker and the Seahawks. And with Zach Charbonnet tearing his ACL so late in the season, Walker will be an absolute necessity in 2026.

