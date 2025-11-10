Jason Myers officially most prolific kicker in Seahawks history
The Seattle Seahawks posted another impressive performance in Week 10, moving to 7-2 following a 44-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Seahawks kicker Jason Myers also made history in the game, logging his 176th career field goal with the franchise — the most in a career in Seattle history. Myers made kicks of 46, 32 and 34 yards in the game.
Stephen Hauschka, who was with the team from 2011-16 during its most competitive stretch in franchise history, previously held the record. Hauschka made 175 field goals in 96 games.
Myers, 34, has been with the Seahawks since 2019, making 176 kicks in 108 games. He also has by far the most made field goals of at least 50 yards (30) in franchise history, well ahead of Hauschka in that area (15).
The Seahawks have Myers under contract through 2026, so he has plenty of chances to push his record even higher. It could be a long time before that number is broken if he continues to convert at a high rate.
Myers is 17 of 21 on field goal attempts this season following the Week 10 win, including making 4 of 6 attempts from 50 or more yards.
