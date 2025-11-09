Seahawks' Sam Darnold continues almost flawless hot streak in domination of Cardinals
In the second quarter at Lumen Field on Sunday, Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Sam Darnold fumbled a snap exchange inside his own 5-yard line. To some teams - and some players - this would be a disastrous mistake with fatal implications.
But Darnold is so hot and his Seahawks are on such a roll that the the turnover that led to an easy Arizona Cardinals' touchdown was at worst a teaching moment and at most provided a shrug and a chuckle.
With starting center Jalen Sundell our with an injured knee, Darnold's fumble came on a snap from backup Olu Oluwatimi. When the play occurred Darnold had completed 8 of 9 passes for a touchdown and Seattle led by a staggering 35-0.
And to think, one NFL "expert" on Fantasy Football suggested owners not play Darnold this week because he was bound to cool off. Hate to say we told you so, but we called that strategy "wacky."
Against a defense that just six days ago held the powerful Dallas Cowboys' offense to just one touchdown, Darnold and the Seahawks are again cooking. In Washington a week ago Darnold completed his first 17 passes. Against Arizona his fourth pass of the game was a perfect strike to Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 43-yard touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.
Throw in two fumble returns for touchdowns by defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence and the rout is on. In Darnold's last two first halves he is 25 of 26 for 449 yards and five touchdowns.
In their last two games the Seahawks have built halftime leads of 31-7 and 38-7.
They also led the New Orleans Saints by 32 points (36-6) in Week 3, making the first time in franchise history they've held 2 30+ point halftime leads in the same season.
