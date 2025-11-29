Key Vikings defensive trends could spell trouble for Seahawks offense

Sam Darnold will face the team that helped him revive his career for the first time on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings bring an undrafted rookie quarterback making his first start to Lumen Field to face Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.

Darnold gets a chance to solidify himself in the opinions of Vikings fans that they made a mistake letting him go to the Seahawks, instead empowering 2024 No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy as their starter.

While the Vikings' offense may not be even close to 100%, Minnesota's defense has done a few things this season that could counter Darnold and Seattle's explosive offense.

Where does the Vikings' defense have advantages?

The Vikings have allowed the fifth-least passing yards of any team so far this season (2,227), while the Seahawks have the 12th-most passing yards on offense (2,800).

Minnesota has forced teams to beat them on the ground. That hasn't been entirely effective, as the Vikings rank 12th in yards per carry allowed (4.0). But the Seahawks rely on their passing game, as the rushing attack has been inconsistent throughout the season.

The Los Angeles Rams showed the rest of the league the formula to stop Seattle's offense: Don't give Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba anything over the top.

Minnesota has allowed the second-least completions of 20 or more yards (23) of any team in the league. They've also allowed the ninth-least touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks (14).

Over-the-top coverage is where the Vikings have been good in 2025. It's also where the Seahawks' offense has flourished, with Darnold connecting on the fourth-most passes of 20 or more yards (42). He also leads the league with 11 completions of 40 or more yards.

There is a silver lining for Darnold and the Seahawks. Minnesota has just nine takeaways this season, which ranks 29th in the NFL. Seattle has turned the ball over second most of any team (20), ranking only ahead of the Vikings' offense (21).

If Darnold can protect the football, the Seahawks have shown they have all the other pieces necessary to win football games — especially against lesser teams. But if the deep throws aren't there, Darnold is more prone to making riskier throws. Those haven't panned out well in 2025.

