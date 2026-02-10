New Post-Super Bowl Seahawks Mock Draft Lands Iron-Man Offensive Lineman

The Seattle Seahawks proved to be one of the most complete teams in the NFL this season, reeling off a record of 14-3. They added three more wins in the last playoffs, including a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Defensively, Seattle was dominant in the title game with Drake Maye under constant pressure. He was sacked six times, but even that number doesn’t do justice to how disruptive the pass rush was. As impressive as they were in attacking the quarterback, Seattle struggled mightily to keep the pressure off of Sam Darnold.

MORE: Seahawks Looking At Sizable List of Free Agents This Offseason

Darnold did a masterful job escaping the rush, being sacked just once. The problem was that his throws were rushed and he was constantly being hit while passing. That’s why it’s not surprising to see Jeff Risdon add another offensive lineman for Seattle in his post-Super Bowl mock draft on The Big Lead.

With the final pick in Round 1, Risdon has the Seahawks adding Blake Miller, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle from Clemson.

Pick No. 32: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Blake Miller during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Miller spiked upward with a stellar 2025 campaign, showing much more consistent play and technical prowess. He adds to the Super Bowl champions’ war chest of depth,” Risdon wrote.

Miller was a true iron man for the Tigers, starting 54 career games at right tackle. He possesses long arms and moves with fluid motion and little wasted movement. His hand usage can leave something to be desired but he projects as a starting right tackle at the next level.

That’s where the question comes in. Abe Lucas played well in 2025 and was just signed to a three-year extension. That means the only way adding Miller makes sense is if the plan is to kick him inside to guard.

Should that be the case, Seattle would have multiple first-round picks along the interior, with Grey Zabel holding down the left guard position. It would also help clean up their biggest weakness, but they need to be sure he’s a fit inside.

More Seahawks on SI stories

What Maxx Crosby told Tom Brady is great news for the Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba responds to tasteless joke by Druski after SB

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots