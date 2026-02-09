Seahawks Super Bowl Win Locks in Order of Picks For 2026 NFL Draft

No time for losers, cuz we are the champions... of the world!

That's the state of affairs right now for the Seattle Seahawks, who earned the rare pleasure of celebrating a Super Bowl win with cigars and champagne in the locker room of their most hated division rivals last night.

Good as it feels, the competition in the NFL never ends and requires a 365 days a year kind of commitment from top to bottom in any organization that's serious about a championship.

READ MORE: Seahawks right where they belong in post-Super Bowl power rankings

And so, all 32 teams look ahead to the next big event on the league's calendar, which will come one month from today when the legal tampering period begins ahead of free agency. Five weeks later will come the main event of the offseason in the form of the 2026 NFL draft.

Seattle's win last night officially locked in the order of picks. Here's how it all breaks down, according to Tankathon.

2026 NFL draft order

1. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)

2. New York Jets (3-14)

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

5. New York Giants (4-13)

6. Cleveland Browns (5-12)

7. Washington Commanders (5-12)

8. New Orleans Saints (6-11)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)

11. Miami Dolphins (7-10)

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1)

13. Los Angeles Rams (via 8-9 Falcons)

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

16. New York Jets (via 9-8 Colts)

17. Detroit Lions (9-8)

18. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)

19. Carolina Panthers (8-9)

20. Dallas Cowboys (via 9-7-1 Packers)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

23. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

24. Cleveland Browns (via 13-4 Jaguars)

25. Chicago Bears (11-6)

26. Buffalo Bills (12-5)

27. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

28. Houston Texans (12-5)

29. Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

30. Denver Broncos (14-3)

31. New England Patriots (14-3)

32. Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

READ MORE: Seahawks have NFL's best Super Bowl 61 odds, but there's a catch

Our best guess is that the Seahawks plan to use that No. 32 overall pick to trade down and add more selections. At the moment, they only have four to make. That would follow the same pattern that Seattle went through the last time that the team had a championshp window, when they made a habit of trading first-round picks.

If they do decide to make a pick at that spot, adding another high-end edge rusher would probably make the biggest impact for this roster. A close second would go to finding another dynamic wide receiver to fill out the supporting skill group around Sam Darnold.

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; A Seattle Seahawks fan poses at the NFL Draft exhibit at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

3 keys for the Seattle Seahawks to repeat as Super Bowl champions

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots

Seattle Seahawks may have found their next offensive coordinator