Ranking the Seahawks Biggest Roster Needs Coming out of Super Bowl

So the Seahawks just won a championship. Hooray. Take a bow and celebrate, everyone. You’ll be remembered by this fanbase forever. But you know what’s better than one championship? Multiple. And if the Seattle Seahawks want to become one of those teams that wins multiple championships during this window, they have to do the right things this offseason.

The right things, which includes being real about their roster. Weaknesses need to be addressed, and potential offseason losses need to be considered. The 2025 Seahawks are one of the best NFL teams in recent memory, but they still have areas where they can improve. They have the cap space to do some improving, so let’s talk about their biggest roster needs.

4: Right Guard

Anthony Bradford and Christian Haynes remain under contract for 2026, and the team did prove capable of fielding a very good offense with Bradford playing virtually every snap at right guard, so I don’t view this as being as pressing as others may. Despite his flaws, Bradford is a player that has proven capable of impressive highlights, even if his lowlights are often staggering.

Nevertheless, he remains the most obvious weakness on the Seahawks’ offense, and Haynes doesn’t seem like he has much to offer. If nothing else, the team should start thinking about a plan at the position after Bradford, as he’s entering his contract year, and if they can find a way to immediately upgrade then all the better. It’s not an especially hard position to fill.

3: Running Back

If Ken Walker III leaves in free agency next month, this shoots up to number one. I’m assuming that doesn’t happen, but I maintain that running back is a very crucial position to address this offseason regardless. Zach Charbonnet’s rehab from the torn ACL in the divisional round will likely bleed into the regular season, and he may not be the same until 2027.

2027 is also the year Zach is a free agent, so it would be wise to move forward acknowledging the possibility he won’t be an impactful player for the team ever again. George Holani offers a little bit in a limited role, but Kenny McIntosh has already suffered two season-ending injuries in his three-year career, so expecting a lot from that group isn’t wise.

It’s a very strong free agent class of running backs, so it should be a buyer’s market. I’m not a huge fan of the running backs in the draft, although there are good options there. Bottom line is, we already know Walker tends to break down when given too big of a workload, and this team needs to stick to the run if they want to be successful, so we need another quality back.

2: Cornerback

Devon Witherspoon will be a Seahawk for a very long time, but after that nothing is clear. I believe that Tariq Woolen will be signing elsewhere this offseason, for an amount of money that this team will not be willing to match. Spending top dollar on two different cornerbacks is a shaky proposition, and there are some concerns with Woolen that make the commitment tough.

Josh Jobe is also a free agent, a player that I think is drastically underrated by most of the fanbase. His coverage numbers in 2025 were excellent, and his trustworthiness as a tackler and run defender saw him continuously get snaps in a loaded secondary. I won’t be surprised if he gets offered significant money by another team and Seattle lets him go.

The good news is, Nick Emmanwori has found his home as the slot cornerback, but he also needs to be allowed freedom to roam around and play in multiple positions and alignments. Otherwise, you’re not getting the full Emmanwori experience. Nehemiah Pritchett showed improvement this last year, but might not be starter material in an elite defense.

This leaves the team in need of multiple pieces that can play at a high level. Whatever issues people may have had with Woolen, and they are valid, he was phenomenal in coverage, and you’re not going to find an adequate replacement for that just anywhere. Expect a pretty serious investment in this position in the next few months.

1: EDGE Rusher

This position already showed signs of breaking down in the later portions of the season, and will probably get worse this offseason. They did their job in the Super Bowl, but I imagine the roster will be churned pretty harshly between now and the draft. First, we have to figure out who we’re going to have back from 2025.

Boye Mafe is a free agent, and after a forgettable contract year he’s either leaving or not someone we can count on if he is retained. Uchenna Nwosu’s production fell off harshly as the season wore on (1.5 sacks in the last 12 games) and his $20 million cap hit in 2026 is probably a dealbreaker. DeMarcus Lawrence may consider retirement, as he turns 34 in April.

Even if he sticks around, he probably won’t be able to provide the same level of production and play that he did in 2025. Pencilling in some age-related regression is common sense. Only Derick Hall seems a lock to be here, and while he had an excellent Super Bowl, the body of work over the regular season wasn’t indicative of a budding star.

Expect work in free agency and draft to try to address this, as without a pass rush it’s hard to imagine this defense getting back to where they want to be, and Macdonald won’t want to become someone that lives or dies by the blitz. You may even see a big trade here. And to me, it’s the most important thing to address over the next few months.

