Sam Darnold labeled reason for 6-2 Seahawks start
The Seattle Seahawks are off to a 6-2 start in the first half of the season, which is about as high of expectations as you could expect from them coming into the year.
ESPN wrote about the Seahawks' first half of the season and is crediting quarterback Sam Darnold for the team's success.
"The Seahawks' defense has been excellent and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on a historic pace. But the biggest reason Seattle is 6-2 and tied atop the NFC West is QB Sam Darnold, who's showing that his Pro Bowl 2024 season with Minnesota wasn't just a one-year wonder but a very real breakthrough," ESPN.com wrote.
"Darnold ranks third in QBR at 78.3. To further contextualize how well he's playing, he leads the NFL in yards per attempt (9.6), yards per drop back (9.05) and air yards per attempt (9.1) while owing the fourth-lowest sack rate (3.9%). That illustrates how he's pushing the ball down field with success and avoiding the negative plays that often come with that style of play."
Darnold leading Seahawks to first place in NFC West
Darnold is proving that he can be a long-term quarterback in the NFL, which is a great sign for the Seahawks. They curated plans for a future without him in case he flopped, but the Seahawks will likely continue with Darnold if he continues to play like he has over the course of the first eight games of the season.
Darnold is humming in the offense and is getting a lot of help from the aforementioned Smith-Njigba, veteran Cooper Kupp and rookie Tory Horton. The team is also getting a boost from Rashid Shaheed, who was acquired by the team ahead of the trade deadline for a fourth-round and fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
On top of that, the offensive line is playing better than it has over the past couple of years protecting Darnold and giving him the right amount of time to throw. All of that combined is helping the Seahawks get to where they want to be; they just need to stay the course with Darnold under center.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Sam Darnold rivaling Tom Brady, other greats with ridiculous statistic
Updated depth chart after Seahawks’ trade for WR/KR Rashid Shaheed
New addition adds lethal speed to Seahawks offense & special teams
NFL Network breaks down why the Seahawks targeted Rashid Shaheed