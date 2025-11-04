Rashid Shaheed highlights show how explosive he could be for Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks didn't want just two deep threat wide receivers. They wanted three.
That's why Seattle sent a pair of draft picks to the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday in exchange for speedster Rashid Shaheed, who worked with current Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in 2024.
Under Kubiak, Shaheed was nearly on pace for his first 1,000-yard season (projected for 988) before tearing his meniscus six games into the season. That sidelined him the rest of the campaign. Now, he will have a chance to be a big-play threat in Seattle alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the current NFL leader in receiving yards (948) through Week 9.
Before his injury last season, Shaheed had five catches of 20 or more yards in just six games. He has three this season, including an 87-yard touchdown in New Orleans' only win of the season against the New York Giants.
Rashid Shaheed big play highlights
His tape doesn't lie: Shaheed is a speed demon who can eviscerate opposing defenses.
With most of the attention on Smith-Njigba, Shaheed should have an opportunity to produce immediately with the Seahawks. Smith-Njigba and rookie Tory Horton have been Seattle's deep threats thus far, but clearly, they can't ever have enough of those players.
Cooper Kupp is on the mend from a hamstring injury and missed his first game of the season in Week 8. Shaheed gives them another quality option to fill that potential void left by Kupp if he has to sit for a couple of weeks.
Quarterback Sam Darnold has shown he can deliver on the deep throws. He has 20 completions of 20 or more air yards this season, which leads the NFL. Shaheed is going to the perfect place to flourish.
Currently, Shaheed has 44 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns on the year. That puts him on pace for 83 catches, 942 yards and four touchdowns at the time he is joining the Seahawks.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks rise in NFL power rankings after crushing Commanders
Seahawks studs & duds from a wild, lopsided win over Commanders
Pair of defensive injuries could have major consequences for Seahawks
ESPN adds intriguing new name to Seattle Seahawks trade chatter