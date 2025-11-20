Seahawks assistant coach among one of the top young candidates for head coaching job
The lifecycle of a coach's time with their team is short for many reasons. Ultimately, an NFL coach might be moved or take another job due to impatience from fans and ownership. Last year, during the season and right as the regular season ended, there were eight total head coaches fired. That's a quarter of the league that has been fired due to poor results on the field.
So far this season, there are two head coaches who have been in Tennessee’s Brian Callahan and the New York Giants’ Brian Daboll. The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Miami Dolphins are teams to watch out for, potentially rethinking their futures.
If there are around eight head coaches fired this season, there needs to be a lot of stellar candidates for the position. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero lists 24 young, but already productive candidates that could have the potential to make a jump towards a coaching vacancy in the NFL. Pelissero lists Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as a likely candidate.
In his first year with the Seahawks, he has created an explosive and highly productive offense. Through ten games this season, the Seahawks are averaging 29.4 points per game (third in the league), 365.8 total yards per game (sixth in the league), and 249.4 passing yards (fourth in the league).
Kubiak has helped progress the Seahawks’ offense into one of the explosive offenses in the league thanks to his creativity with the passing game. Quarterback Sam Darnold is one of the league’s best high-volume passers, especially in the deep passing game.
Darnold’s favorite target in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is officially the league’s most productive pass-catcher. JSN has caught 72 receptions for 1,146 yards and five touchdowns. He has 238 more receiving yards than Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, who is second in the league with 908 receiving yards.
Kubiak is in his first year with the Seahawks after the team fired Ryan Grubb after an unsatisfactory 2024 season. Last year, Seattle’s offensive line struggled, and they rarely ran the ball. This season, the Seahawks have a more well-balanced offense with the team utilizing multiple different running backs to jumpstart their passing game. The Seahawks are also one of the most efficient and prolific passing offenses in the league.
While Kubiak isn’t among the top five potential candidates on the list for NFL head coaching positions, he has shown in a short time in Seattle and in New Orleans last season that he is among the most brilliant minds in football.
