Seahawks earn respect in loss to Rams and only slightly drop in NFL Power Rankings
For a valiant effort that came within a couple of feet of overcoming sloppy execution in a two-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks didn't lost much in terms of their reputation as one of the best teams in the NFL.
They did, however, take a hit in both the NFC West standings and The Athletic's Week 12 Power Rankings.
Despite Sam Darnold's four interceptions, underthrow of a sure touchdown and the offense having a score wiped out by a holding penalty, the Seahawks were in position for a dramatic rally over the Rams. Kicker Jason Myers' 61-yard field was just wide right, and now the Seahawks are in second place in the division behind L.A.
MORE: Seahawks remain NFL's No. 1 team to bet on
Playing that poorly and still having a chance to win should bring comfort to the 12s, as it does The Athletic. The Seahawks dropped from No. 3 to only No. 6. Writes the site:
"Sam Darnold wilted in the face of the Rams defense again, throwing four interceptions. For the day, Seattle lost the turnover battle four to one and scored just one touchdown on four red zone trips and still lost by only two points. This is still one of the best teams in the NFL. It just needs to keep the ball on the ground against Los Angeles the next time."
The Seahawks remain the third-ranked team in the NFC, behind only the Philadelphia Eagles (1) and Rams (2). The San Francisco 49ers inched up to No. 11 in the NFL's toughest division.
MORE: Seahawks' injury to star OL may prove more costly than loss to Rams
Seattle steps down in weight class in Week 12 when travel to Tennessee to play the 1-9 Titans. They are whopping 12.5-point favorites over the team with the worst record in football.
