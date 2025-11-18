All Seahawks

Seahawks earn respect in loss to Rams and only slightly drop in NFL Power Rankings

The Seahawks' two-point loss to the Rams dropped them only three spots in the Week 12 NFL Power Rankings.

Richie Whitt

Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
For a valiant effort that came within a couple of feet of overcoming sloppy execution in a two-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks didn't lost much in terms of their reputation as one of the best teams in the NFL.

They did, however, take a hit in both the NFC West standings and The Athletic's Week 12 Power Rankings.

Despite Sam Darnold's four interceptions, underthrow of a sure touchdown and the offense having a score wiped out by a holding penalty, the Seahawks were in position for a dramatic rally over the Rams. Kicker Jason Myers' 61-yard field was just wide right, and now the Seahawks are in second place in the division behind L.A.

Playing that poorly and still having a chance to win should bring comfort to the 12s, as it does The Athletic. The Seahawks dropped from No. 3 to only No. 6. Writes the site:

"Sam Darnold wilted in the face of the Rams defense again, throwing four interceptions. For the day, Seattle lost the turnover battle four to one and scored just one touchdown on four red zone trips and still lost by only two points. This is still one of the best teams in the NFL. It just needs to keep the ball on the ground against Los Angeles the next time."

The Seahawks remain the third-ranked team in the NFC, behind only the Philadelphia Eagles (1) and Rams (2). The San Francisco 49ers inched up to No. 11 in the NFL's toughest division.

Seattle steps down in weight class in Week 12 when travel to Tennessee to play the 1-9 Titans. They are whopping 12.5-point favorites over the team with the worst record in football.

Jason Myers
Jason Myers / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

