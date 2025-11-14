Seahawks final Week 11 injury report: Bad luck flips to offense ahead of Rams game
Outside of defensive tackle Jarran Reed and safety Julian Love being on injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks' defense is the healthiest it's been since the beginning of the season heading into a bout with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Unfortunately, the bad injury luck has flipped to the offensive side of the ball. The Seahawks ruled out center Jalen Sundell (knee) and wide receiver Tory Horton (groin, shin) for their Week 11 road trip to Los Angeles, per The Tacoma News Tribune reporter Gregg Bell.
Sundell will miss his first full game of the season after suffering an injury in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. Olu Oluwatimi, who started nine games for the Seahawks in 2024, will take his place in the starting lineup.
Horton will miss his second straight game with a pair of ailments. However, Cooper Kupp remains healthy and Seattle will also get Jake Bobo (calf) back for the first time since Week 7. Overall, the Seahawks' wide receiver corps has gotten healthier.
Notable defensive players returning
The Seahawks dodged a bullet with linebacker Ernest Jones IV's knee injury. Jones suffered the injury in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, and it didn't look good. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was uncertain how much time Jones would miss at the time.
Jones, after missing the Cardinals game, doesn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday. It will be just his second time facing the Rams after playing three full seasons there from 2021-23. The Seahawks are getting their defensive signal-caller and enforcer back.
It will be interesting to see how Macdonald splits snaps, or doesn't, between Drake Thomas and Tyrice Knight next to Jones after an impressive performance by the latter against Arizona.
Seattle is also getting cornerback Josh Jobe (concussion) back after he missed the game against the Cardinals. Riq Woolen played well in Jobe's absence, so that snap distribution will also be worth watching.
The Seahawks and Rams kick off at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks climb to top of NFL power rankings after pounding Arizona
Seattle Seahawks studs, duds from dominant win over Arizona Cardinals
Steelers matched offer for Rashid Shaheed, but he preferred Seahawks
Seahawks came close to trading OLB Boye Mafe to AFC heavyweight