Seahawks Might Be Surprise Team For Free Agent CB

The Seattle Seahawks have many players returning from their Dark Side Defense, including all from their talented and aggressive front seven. Some players will re-sign key players or replace them with new reliable starters. Cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe are set to become free agents, and there isn’t a lot of great indication that the Seahawks will re-sign Woolen. The jury is up in the air for Jobe, although it is likely.

The Seahawks’ front office could look to free agency to seek a new cornerback opposite Devon Witherspoon. Cornerback remains one of the most vital positions this offseason. There are some valuable options in free agency if they don’t mind spending some money while getting a quality starter who can start immediately. The Seahawks could find that in former first-round cornerback Eric Stokes.

Stokes has redeemed himself in 2025

Stokes was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the first round (29th overall pick) in the 2021 NFL Draft to be one of the best corners in the NFC North. He was targeted often, but he held up his own at times as a rookie. Stokes then missed eight games in 2022 due to an ankle injury and 14 games in 2023 due to a hamstring injury. He never regained his composure and confidence in 2024 as his fifth-year of his rookie contract wasn't renewed.

Stokes signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he played the star he was drafted to be. In 16 games played, Stokes allowed 34 receptions (out of 60 attempts) for 329 yards, one touchdown, and a 77.7 passer rating. He finished the season with 53 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, and five pass breakups. He was given an overall grade of 73.6 by Pro Football Focus.

What Stokes brings to Seattle

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) breaks up a pass to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) in the end zone during their football game on Sunday November 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Cent02 7iewrxew1z81fr98eetz Original | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Seahawks love the playmaking skills of Woolen, his baggage of personal fouls and showcasing have cost the Seahawks at times. Jobe might be more expensive in the long run, as his late-season and playoff success indicates.

The Seahawks could bring in a resurging Stokes to add to their already talented secondary. He has great speed and acceleration, great press at the line of scrimmage, and he is physical. Stokes is also supposed to be a less expensive alternative than Woolen and Jobe at an average of $7.3 million, according to Spotrac.

There are some concerns with Stokes as a defender for the Seahawks. Stokes isn't the best tackler; he often gets locked up a little too long in blocks, and he has some injury concerns during his time with the Packers.

With Stokes feeling more positive about his NFL career and joining the best defense in the league with elite coaches, Stokes could be one of the most underrated free agent signings looking back after the season. General manager John Schneider has two of the best free agent signings this time last year; Stokes could be a similar signing.

More Seahawks On SI stories

What Maxx Crosby told Tom Brady is great news for the Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba responds to tasteless joke by Druski after SB

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots