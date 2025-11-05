NFL trade deadline: Did Seahawks stumble or make a splash?
The NFL trade deadline passed at 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, and the Seattle Seahawks made just one move: acquiring former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.
In a vacuum, the move for Shahid seems like a win. The Seahawks got yet another weapon — one that is already familiar with Klint Kubiak's offense — for Sam Darnold and the offense on a unit that wasn't lacking playmakers to begin with.
Seattle got better now and didn't strip itself of any personnel pieces. That is a strong indicator by head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider.
What does acquisition of Shahid mean for 2025?
On one end, Cooper Kupp being sidelined for an unknown amount of time makes the move more understandable. But the Seahawks showed they can have stellar performances even without three of their top 5 wideouts in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 9.
The other side of the coin is that it shows the Seahawks are simply loading up for a run at the Super Bowl. They gave up two late-round picks and left themselves with just four 2026 selections. That's a sign that they are going all in on 2025.
This was a move made out of luxury. Seattle knows their practice squad players and rookies aren't always going to be healthy or step up in a pinch. It never hurts to have more playmakers on a playoff-ready team.
Shahid will be a free agent after this season, so the Seahawks either believe they can extend him during the season (unlikely), re-sign him this offseason, or are fine with him being a potential rental. Regardless, the lack of a multi-year contract makes the trade slightly worse overall.
In the short term, it's a perfect fit in Kubiak's scheme alongside NFL receiving yards leader Jaxon Smith-Njigba, rookie Tory Horton and Kupp (when healthy). And that doesn't even include tight ends AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo, the latter of whom caught his first touchdown in Week 9.
More vertical threats mean the opposing defense has to account for them. That could also open things up in the run game, which has been a struggle for the Seahawks this season.
Was one move enough?
The Seahawks didn't move cornerback Riq Woolen or edge rusher Boye Mafe, both of whom will be low on the priority list for extensions among the team's 2022 draft picks.
They also didn't make a blockbuster trade for a superstar like Las Vegas Raiders pass-rusher Maxx Crosby, but that likely wasn't for a lack of trying. All indicators point to the fact that LV was unwilling to part ways with Crosby.
Schneider has frequently traded out of the first round and overall is active on draft night. Seattle will likely end up having more 2026 rookies than their current four selections indicate. It would have been preferable to recuperate some picks before the deadline, but that opportunity isn't gone.
The Seahawks are taking a risk of losing Woolen and Mafe this offseason, but that seems like a risk the team is willing to take, considering they are poised for a deep playoff run at 6-2. If they were lower in the NFC pecking order, selling on those players would make more sense.
Starting cornerback Josh Jobe also has a concussion, so Woolen will likely be especially needed. Keeping the depth was the right move, with chances to get more draft capital at a later date.
