How Seahawks can make history with a win in Week 18

The Seattle Seahawks continue to exceed expectations in 2025 after moving to 13-3 with a victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 28.

Seattle leads the entire NFC and can clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs with a win over the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of the regular season. But there's more franchise history on the line in that game as well.

If the Seahawks beat the 49ers, they will be at 14 wins. That would be the most by a Seahawks team in franchise history and give them the most road wins in a season the team has ever had (8).

This season is just the third time in franchise history Seattle has won 13 games. The last time they hit the mark was in 2013, and they went on to win Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos.

A few @Seahawks notes:

* Highest scoring team in franchise history (470 points)

* 19 wins in last 24 games (1st NFL)

* Tied franchise record for most wins in a season (13) and most road wins in a season (7)

* Has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in a franchise record 25 consecutive… — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 28, 2025

The loophole, of course, is that there were only 16 games in a season prior to 2021. With 17 games, the Seahawks have one extra week to reach 14 wins. It's still an incredibly impressive feat for a rising team that changed head coaches just two seasons ago.

According to Seahawks PR, Seattle now has 19 wins in the last 24 games, ranking first in the NFL. This is already the highest-scoring team in franchise history (470 points) and they can push that record even further in Week 18.

It's been a historic campaign already, no matter how the playoffs shake out. Mike Macdonald has taken a potentially rebuilding squad and rapidly turned it into a Super Bowl contender. This team resembles the 2013 team also, with its great defense.

The first step is beating the 49ers. If they do that, Seattle will earn an extra week of rest as they wait for their Divisional Round opponent. But the records keep stacking up.

