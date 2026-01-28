Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Can Break Insane Record in Super Bowl LX

In just two years, Seattle Seahawks head coach has taken a 9-8 team that missed the playoffs to 14 regular season wins and a Super Bowl LX berth.

Including the pair of playoff wins in the Divisional Round and NFC Championship, Macdonald and the Seahawks are 16-3 this season. That's tied for the most wins in a single season by an NFL coach under 40 years old (Sean McVay in 2021).

Macdonald tied McVay's record in the same game that he knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of the playoffs. Now, he can break the record with a Super Bowl LX victory over the New England Patriots.

As the NFL moves toward more younger, innovative head coaches, Macdonald remains one of the most successful by his age. Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady became the youngest head coach in the league on Tuesday (36 years old) when he was promoted by the organization.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Still, Macdonald remains the third-youngest, behind only Brady and Dallas Cowboys head coach Kellen Moore. If the Seahawks beat the Patriots, he will also become the third-youngest coach to win a Super Bowl (Sean McVay in 2021; Mike Tomlin in 2008).

From the franchise perspective, it would be the Seahawks' second-ever Super Bowl title in their fourth appearance — three of which have come since 2014.

A victory would also redeem the Seahawks' Super Bowl XLIX loss to the Patriots, which has lived in infamy for more than a decade after Russell Wilson's crunch-time interception on the goal line.

With a young, disciplined roster, Macdonald has a chance to build for long-term success with a Super Bowl title. It would be huge for his personal accolades, but it would also be massive for the team's longevity.

