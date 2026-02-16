Seahawks Add to 'Dark Side' Defense in Latest Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are in need of adding some depth with their first-round pick in the NFL Draft this spring.

Holding the 32nd overall selection, New York Post sports reporter Steve Serby is sending Brandon Cisse, a South Carolina Gamecock cornerback. On the surface, it’s a pick that makes a ton of sense. Tariq Woolen and Josh Jobe are free agents this offseason and there’s definitely reason to believe they’ll be headed elsewhere. The Seahawks need new corners.

The team has certainly had success pulling from the Gamecocks’ defense in recent times, picking up Nick Emmanwori in the second round last season. Cisse and Emmanwori did not play together, as Cisse transferred from North Carolina State last year. Cisse, however, does bring some of the same explosive athletic traits that drew the team to Emmanwori.

“Elite athlete with 4.45 speed who might need some development with Josh Jobe and Tariq Woolen as looming free agents,” Serby wrote.

Seahawks Nab South Carolina's Brandon Cisse

We’ll see how Cisse tests at the NFL combine in the next couple weeks, assuming he participates, but it is expected he’ll put up big numbers that make him appealing as an NFL prospect in the first round.

Cisse will not necessarily be ready to go day one, as his coverage instincts and route recognition remain a work in progress. His ball production in college was somewhat meager (2 interceptions, 10 passes defensed), and I do believe that his zone abilities are behind his man coverage skills at this point in time. In a Macdonald defense, that will have to change.

However, he’s going to be an excellent tackler and run defender, which is something that is highly valued in this defense. On that front, he should be an upgrade over Riq Woolen on day one. Pairing a Cisse drafting with a free agent signing, like for instance Marlon Humphrey, might be the perfect setup for maintaining a high level of secondary play in 2026.

I maintain it’s not a great draft overall, but if you can come away with a long-term cornerback starter at the 32nd overall pick you’ve done very well for yourself. And Cisse should be that, joining guys like Witherspoon, Emmanwori, and Love for a team that will be hungry for a repeat. Look for Cisse to be a Seahawk fit in a lot of mocks over the next couple months.

