Seahawks PFF grades: Tyrice Knight & Jaxon Smith-Njigba on top vs. Cards
The Seattle Seahawks trounced yet another lowly opponent on Sunday. They were up 38-7 at halftime after a truly dominant showing of football. Things regressed to the mean in the second half, but they still came away with a massive win. Here's what the PFF grades look like.
Sam Darnold lands decent grade despite turnovers
Sam Darnold's box score, especially after a brilliant first half, looks ugly. He had three turnovers, though some of them were a bit fluky, and none of them mattered in the slightest. As a result, he earned a pretty fair 67.9 grade, but that will hurt his overall season grade since it was so high.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba dominates again
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, another player with an otherworldly season PFF grade, did not flounder. He was magnificent again, particularly on his touchdown catch. His OPOY campaign continued with a 92.3 grade. The list of players better than JSN this year is short, and Sunday was yet another feather in his cap.
Grey Zabel flounders
It's been a brilliant rookie year for Grey Zabel, but he was downright bad on Sunday. His 46.0 grade was the worst on offense excluding Drew Lock, who was only in to close out a blowout to save Sam Darnold. He really struggled in pass blocking.
Nick Emmanwori follows suit
Another rookie having an excellent year had a dud on Sunday. Nick Emmanwori has been amazing when healthy, but he struggled against the Cardinals. A 55.0 grade was heavily influenced by an abysmal 28.9 tackling grade, but he was also mediocre in coverage.
Tyrice Knight leads the way
As good as JSN was, he wasn't the best Seahawk. That honor goes to Tyrice Knight, who earned an unfathomable 93.9 grade. He forced two fumbles and was a menace all game long. Ironically, Demarcus Lawrence returned both fumbles for scores and earned a 63.7 grade as a result.
Rashid Shaheed's mediocre debut
It would've been silly to expect an elite showing from Rashid Shaheed in his first appearance just a few days after the trade, and that's not what happened. Shaheed was solid in his 21 snaps, earning a 64.7 grade for his first showing in Seattle. As he continues to play more, he should get more acclimated and play better, but this was fine for a debut.
Cooper Kupp returns to form
Triple Crown Cooper Kupp, is that you? Kupp had the best outing he's had in some time, thanks in no small part to his vintage catch and run in the first half. He earned an impressive 90.6 grade, and he looked healthy and useful for a Seahawks offense that hasn't gotten much out of him all year. If this Kupp shows up with JSN and Shaheed, defenses will have nightmares.
