Where is Seahawks' Sam Darnold in MVP rankings ahead of Week 10?
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is building a strong case to win the league's Most Valuable Player award.
The Seahawks are 6-2 and fighting for the top spot in the NFC at the halfway point in the season. Darnold has been a large part of their success, but NFL.com writer Bucky Brooks has Darnold at No. 7 in his MVP rankings.
"The eighth-year pro continues to impress as a passer and playmaker in a movement-based system that ideally suits his abilities," Brooks wrote. "Darnold ranks near the top of the charts in completion percentage (70.4), passer rating (116.0) and passing yards per game (260.5), exhibiting the arm talent and big-play skills that prompted his selection as the No. 3 overall pick back in 2018.
"Though it has taken him years to hit his stride, he's enjoying his second straight prolific season. In Seattle, Klint Kubiak's scheme and the supporting cast (most notably, star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba) have enabled him to produce his best football yet. With the Seahawks running roughshod over opponents behind Darnold's impressive play from the pocket, the league's top individual honor could reside in the Pacific Northwest by season's end."
Darnold has surprisingly low spot in MVP rankings
Players ranking ahead of Darnold in the MVP rankings include San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
Darnold's backstory is still following him from the beginning of his career, where he was considered a bust after being taken with the No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was picked ahead of the likes of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, but his play with the Seahawks is proving why he was a top target.
However, his past is far behind him now that he is with the Seahawks. The more Darnold continues to help the Seahawks win in the second half of the season, the more likely he is going to garner even more consideration for the league's MVP award.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL Network breaks down why the Seahawks targeted Rashid Shaheed
Updated depth chart after Seahawks’ trade for WR/KR Rashid Shaheed
New addition adds lethal speed to Seahawks offense & special teams
Sam Darnold rivaling Tom Brady, other greats with ridiculous statistic