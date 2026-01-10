Seahawks' Sam Darnold has $2.5 million reasons to win Super Bowl LX

Sam Darnold has a lot to prove in the upcoming NFL Playoffs. And, turns out, also a lot to gain.

The Seattle Seahawks' veteran quarterback can change the negative narrative about his postseason legacy with a couple of wins. He can also make a positive impact on his bank account. Playing for fifth his team in his eighth NFL season, Darnold is still seeking his first carrer playoff win. He'll get another chance with the No. 1-seeded Seahawks host a Divisional Round game at Lumen Field.

Of the 14 quarterbacks in the playoff field, he is one of only three without a win in the postseason along with the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Denver Broncos' Bo Nix.

Even more impactful to Darnold would be three consecutive playoff wins. The Seahawks enter the playoffs as the favorites to win Super Bowl LX, and lifting a Lombardi Trophy would earn him up to $2.5 million in contract incentive bonuses. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers stands to benefit more from a title, worth $3.85 million to him.

Darnold, who signed a three-year, $100 million contract last March with Seattle, has already received a $500,000 bonus thanks to the Seahawks making the playoffs. He can earn an additional $500,000 for each playoff win, up to $2.5 million if the Seahawks win the Super Bowl and he plays at least 70 percent of the offensive snaps in each game.

