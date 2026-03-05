Seahawks Urged to Sign $107 Million Pro Bowler to Help Offense

Coming off a win in Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of work to do this offseason. They have several key players set for free agency, led by Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. Seattle elected not to use the franchise tag on Walker, allowing him to test the open market.

Assuming he leaves, the Seahawks will need help at running back, especially after Zach Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the playoffs. While that topic has been front and center, there’s still a greater need Seattle must address. While they were happy with the performance of rookie first-round pick Grey Zabel, the Seahawks still need to address the interior of their offensive line.

One way to do this would be through free agency, and SI.com’s Gilberto Manzano predicts they will add Joel Bitonio. A second-round pick out of Nevada, Bitonio has been a fixture on the Cleveland Browns offensive line since 2014. While his age makes him a stopgap solution, Bitonio is one of the league’s premier guards and would make a massive impact.

“The first-round selection of Grey Zabel immediately improved the Seahawks’ offensive line last year, but the reigning Super Bowl champions could still use another serviceable guard,” Manzano wrote. “Bitonio, who heads into his age-34 season, has made five All-Pro teams in his decorated 12-year career.”

Bitonio signed a three-year, $48 million extension with the Browns in 2021. Throughout his 12-year career, he’s now earned $107 million. He’s currently Cleveland’s longest tenured player and a fan favorite due to his stellar play and his blue collar approach to the game.

How would Joel Bitonio impact Grey Zabel?

One interesting question about adding Joel Bitonio is how that would impact Grey Zabel. While adding a seasoned vet with 12 years of experience would give him a mentor, Zabel might be forced to move.

Bitonio was initially a left tackle in college but played left guard throughout his career. Injuries have forced him to slide out to left tackle, but he’s not accustomed to playing on the right side.

Any team signing Bitonio would surely prefer to keep him where he’s comfortable which could mean Zabel would be asked to move to the right side. The transition might be easier for him, and if Seattle felt they could make it work, this could be an excellent addition.

