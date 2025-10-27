Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL season halfway awards
The Seattle Seahawks are exiting the bye at 5-2, and they look like one of the best teams in football. They've been buoyed by a well-rounded approach, but they also have a few genuine superstars. At the halfway point, here are our awards for the team.
Offensive MVP: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
With all due respect to Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is carrying this offense right now. He's been the best receiver in the NFL, which makes life easier on both the quarterback and the running backs. They can't stack the box due to Smith-Njigba, and Darnold has an open target a lot. His 92.1 offensive PFF grade edges out Darnold's, too.
Defensive MVP: Leonard Williams
How valuable has Leonard Williams been? Per PFF, he's the second-highest-graded player on the defense. The veteran defensive lineman has also been a good mentor for the young players around him, and he's been an invaluable asset to the team on and off the field. The Seahawks have a deep front, and Williams has been a key part.
Rookie of the Year: Nick Emmanwori
With all that above in mind, Nick Emmanwori has been the highest-graded defender, though, so he's the clear Rookie of the Year. His 81.6 grade is very solid, and he's been good against the run (83.9) and the pass (79.2 coverage grade). There's a noticeable difference when he's not on the field.
Most Improved: Byron Murphy II
The Seahawks were really hoping for a Byron Murphy breakout. He's obliged. He's been the fourth-best defender per PFF grades, and he's done it on the back of really excellent pass-rushing (78.3 grade). He's been a well-rounded player, but he's also pressuring the quarterback like so few others across the entire NFL.
Best Free Agent: Sam Darnold
We couldn't do an awards piece without giving Sam Darnold something, but the QB has been nothing short of spectacular. He's been one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, and the Seahawks got him for what is now a relative bargain without much external pressure on the free agent market. He's changed this offense, and his 92.0 PFF grade is excellent.
