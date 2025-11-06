Seattle Seahawks re-sign familiar tight end prospect
The Seattle Seahawks are continuing to adjust their practice squad and overall roster ahead of their Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 9.
Seattle re-signed undrafted rookie tight end Marshall Lang, the team announced, and waived offensive tackle Logan Brown, who the team signed in late September.
Lang went undrafted out of Northwestern and was originally signed by the Seahawks before training camp, but was waived as part of final roster cutdowns.
Brown is also an undrafted rookie, already spending time with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Seahawks in his short career. Seattle still has rookie tackle Amari Kight on its practice squad.
Lang will be the lone tight end on the Seahawks' practice squad, behind AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo and Nick Kallerup on the 53-man roster.
Seattle is likely bringing Lang back in as a result of recently placing Eric Saubert on injured reserve on Nov. 1. Saubert wasn't much of a factor as a receiving threat, but he's played 34% of the team's offensive snaps this season as an extra blocker. That's a key missing piece.
Lang will serve as a backup to Kallerup on the roster, as the Seahawks use 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) at the 12th highest rate in the league. Having three available on game days is critical.
