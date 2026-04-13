What Will It Take for the Seahawks To Trade for Breece Hall?

With only a few days left, time is running out for teams to finalize their 2026 NFL Draft plans. The Seattle Seahawks could make some pickups to improve their Super Bowl-winning roster, but there aren’t many opportunities with only four picks. If the Seahawks are primed to trade for a veteran, they might make a splash for a surprise player on the offensive side of the ball.

Could the Seahawks Make the Pull for Breece Hall?

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There are a few reasons why the New York Jets might trade away running back Breece Hall. The Jets franchised-tagged Hall and have him on a $14.293 million deal for the upcoming season. If the Jets want to start over and add more talented players to their roster, the Seahawks could be interested in the young star and have him be the star running back.

Hall’s trade value would be incredibly high for the Jets to depart from the 1,000-yard rusher, even without a new deal in place. The Jets will likely ask for the Seahawks’ first-round pick (No. 32) or a second-round pick and a veteran on an expiring contract. If the Seahawks don’t value the top of the 2026 NFL Draft class as analysts do, they might consider the trade.

Should the Seahawks Trade for Breece Hall?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) hands off to running back George Holani (36) during the first quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It’s going to take some reflection from the front office to decide if they want to give a running back like Hall a $14-to-$15 million annual deal if they weren’t willing to give it to Kenneth Walker III. Walker reportedly didn't want to return for other reasons. There are some differences between Hall and Walker, however.

Hall has been healthy, outside of his rookie season in 2022. In the past three seasons, Hall has rushed for 2,935 yards and 14 touchdowns on 675 carries while also catching 169 receptions for 1,424 yards and eight touchdowns. He is a three-down back, plays as a versatile weapon that can be used in the passing game, and is proficient in pass protection.

Hall hasn’t had the opportunity to play with a stable offense, an experienced coaching staff, and a reliable offensive line. While Hall is regarded as one of the better fantasy football players in the league, his desire to be a part of a winning team might prompt him to make some sacrifices. Hall could make it known that he might not want to be a top-five paid running back in the league, as he might want to win to attempt a Super Bowl path himself.

There are several risks for the Seahawks to potentially make a trade for Hall, but there are rewards if both sides know what they want. While it might be unlikely that the Seahawks might make the shocking trade for Hall, the growing rumors and one-year franchise tag suggest it's not impossible. The Seahawks need to ensure they have a reliable starting running back by the time the NFL Draft is over.

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