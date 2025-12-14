Seattle ground game remains potent, 4 other things to know about Seahawks vs. Colts

It really wasn’t all that long ago that the surprising Indianapolis Colts owned an 8-2 record. After Week 11, Shane Steichen’s club was on top of the AFC South by two games over the 6-4 Jacksonville Jaguars and three game over the 5-5 Houston Texans. The team owned the league’s top-ranked offense and the Colts led the league in scoring.

Fast forward to today. Indianapolis is in the midst of a three-game skid. Both the 9-4 Jaguars and 8-5 Texans are ahead of them in the standings. The team lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to an Achilles’ injury last week, and have coaxed 44-year-old Philip Rivers out of retirement. He's expected to start on Sunday.

As for the Seattle Seahawks, they are once again on a roll following a loss. Back in Week 11, Mike Macdonald’s team was tripped up at SoFi Stadium by a Rams’ squad that stole four Sam Darnold’s passes. The ‘Hawks have responded with three straight wins, by a combined score of 93-33. In their last two outings, the Seahawks have limited the Vikings and Falcons took a combined three field goals.

Seahawks vs. Colts History

It’s a series that dates back to 1977, when the Colts (who own a 7-6 lead in the standings) made Baltimore their home. However, it’s the Seahawks that have had the upper hand as of late. When the teams last met in 2021 at Indianapolis, the Seahawks came up with a 28-16 victory. As for the Colts’ last appearance in the Pacific Northwest, it ended poorly via a 46-18 loss in 2017.

Defenses Have Slowed Down Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor

Back in Week 10, the Colts outlasted the Falcons in overtime, 31-25, in Berlin, Germany. Running back Jonathan Taylor totaled 32 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns. In his last three outings, he’s run 58 times for 217 yards and one TD, and has been limited to fewer than 100 yards rushing in each contest.

Macdonald’s surging team has simply overwhelmed opponents at times. All told, six of Seattle’s 10 wins have come by 14-plus points, and they currently own the NFL’s top scoring differential at plus-161. Their losses to the 49ers (17-13), Buccaneers (38-35), and Rams (21-19) have come by combined nine points.

Seahawks’ S Nick Emmanwori Has Opened Some Eyes

The Colts’s run defense is ranked sixth in the NFL, allowing 98.6 yards per game. However, a resurgent Seattle ground attack could exploit a defense that has given up 124.8 yards per game rushing in its last four outings. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have run for 140.2 yards per game in their last five contests.

Seahawks’ safety Nick Emmanwori was a second-round pick in April, and seems to make a big play on a weekly basis. Despite missing three games, he’s fourth on the club with 53 tackles, to go along with one interception and nine passes defensed. Last Sunday at Atlanta, he blocked a Falcons’ field goal attempt.

