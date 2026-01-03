49ers make official roster decision on 12-time Pro Bowl star before Seahawks showdown

As expected, the Seattle Seahawks will play in tonight's winner-take-all game against the San Francisco 49ers without two starters. But they will have one of their key backups in uniform and ready.

As for the Niners, they'll be missing a 12-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle and one of their leading receivers. They will, however, have the services of star tight end George Kittle.

Call it a push?

As both teams have announced their inactive players ahead of Saturday's NFC West title game at Levij's Stadium, the Seahawks will be without left tackle Charles Cross and safety Coby Bryant. Backup tackle Josh Jones, who has started the last two games in Cross' absence, will be active.

QB Jalen Milroe will serve as the emergency 3rd quarterback; Tonight’s @Seahawks inactives: pic.twitter.com/gGNaRqkRXm — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 3, 2026

For the Niners, veteran starting left tackle Trent Williams will be out, as will receiver Ricky Pearsall. He is San Francisco's fifth-leading receiver with 36 catches for 528 yards. Kittle has seven touchdowns this season, and will be active after missing time with a strained hamstring.

Trent Williams and Ricky Pearsall are inactive for tonight's game.



Full @DignityHealth inactives: https://t.co/ewOZO772g9 pic.twitter.com/RbgnC0nGsq — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 3, 2026

The winner of the game wins the division, earns the No. 1 seed throughout the NFC Playoffs and gets a Bye next weekend. The loser will be a Wild Card and will play on the road in the first round.

Charles Cross | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

