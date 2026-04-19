3 Current Seahawks Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

After a storybook Super Bowl LX championship season, the Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 NFL Draft in a rare position: defending a title while holding only four picks.

General manager John Schneider is notorious for draft day movement, and with such limited capital, several established names are suddenly on the hot seat.

The 2026 draft class is deep, and for three specific Seahawks, the arrival of new rookies could mean the end of their tenure in Seattle.

RG Anthony Bradford

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Despite starting every game during the 2025 Super Bowl run, Bradford finds himself in a precarious spot. While the team’s overall sack numbers were low, Bradford’s individual metrics tell a more concerning story.

Bradford finished the 2025 season with a 50.6 overall PFF grade, ranking him 70th out of 81 qualified guards. His pass-blocking grade was even lower at 40.8, where he surrendered 28 pressures and 3 sacks.

With the Seahawks likely looking at offensive line talent, Bradford's lack of lateral quickness makes him a prime candidate for a replacement draft pick. If Seattle targets a guard in the mid-rounds, the defending Super Bowl starter could quickly become a depth piece or a trade chip.

Bradford is a free agent at the end of the 2026 season, so that should add to the Seahawks' motivation in drafting an interior lineman to possibly replace him. Bringing someone in will also force Bradford to step up to the plate and play better, which could lead to a stronger offensive line.

RB Emanuel Wilson

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson runs with the ball against Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Seahawks signed Wilson just last month to a one-year "prove it" deal after Kenneth Walker III departed for the Kansas City Chiefs. While Wilson is a physical, 230-pound "heavy runner," his roster spot is far from guaranteed.

Wilson was signed as a stopgap. While he showed flashes with the Green Bay Packers, including a 107-yard performance that showcased his bruising running style against the Vikings last season, the Seahawks' backfield is currently a patchwork of George Holani and a recovering Zach Charbonnet.

The Seahawks are heavily linked to Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price at pick No. 32. Schneider has spent high capital on running backs in three of the last eight drafts. If a blue-chip runner falls to them, Wilson’s one-year flyer status makes him the most expendable veteran in the room.

Wilson's range with the Seahawks in what he can do for the 2026 season is about as wide as anybody's. He could be the leading rusher for the team, and there's also a scenario where he doesn't even make the 53-man roster out of training camp.

The Seahawks are destined to add a running back with one of their picks in the draft, so the exact player they end up acquiring will likely determine how sunny Wilson's outlook is.

QB Jalen Milroe

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most polarizing name on this list is Milroe. Drafted in the third round in 2025, Milroe was seen as the high-upside developmental successor. Then, Sam Darnold took the league by storm.

Darnold’s career resurgence and Super Bowl MVP performance have firmly cemented him as the long-term answer. Milroe spent much of the season inactive on game days, and with Mike Macdonald favoring development through reps, Milroe is stuck in a logjam behind Darnold and veteran Drew Lock.

Rumors are swirling that the Seahawks could trade Milroe on draft night to recoup picks. Since Seattle only has four selections, Milroe’s elite arm strength and three years of team control represent significant trade value. A team looking for a young project could offer a Day 2 pick, allowing Seattle to fill more immediate holes at defensive line or linebacker.

The Seahawks are also linked to possible quarterback reclamation projects late in the draft, so it is something to monitor going into the weekend.

It would be a surprise for the Seahawks to go out and get a quarterback given their limited draft capital, but if they were to trade back and acquire more picks, it wouldn't be a surprise if they brought in some competition for Milroe late on Day 3.

The Bottom Line

For a team with only four picks, general manager John Schneider has to get creative. Whether it’s through direct replacement or trading assets to move around the board, these three players should be watching the draft ticker very closely.

Ultimately, every player needs to earn their spot during the offseason. Nothing will be decided this weekend, but how these players respond to what happens during the draft will dictate how long their future is with the franchise.

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