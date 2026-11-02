Seahawks' Tory Horton Given Huge Role vs Bears in Week 8

The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) can capitalize on their dominant Week 7 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Quenton Nelson trade on Monday Night Football. The Chicago Bears (5-2) are one of the better teams the Seahawks have faced so far this season, but Seattle is much better than its record indicates. The Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense will have a big battle against one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

​On the other side of the matchup, the Seahawks face a solid Bears defense that got better with the trade for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans. Seattle faces a lot of injury concerns, including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed. This leaves a big opportunity for second-year wide receiver Tory Horton to have the biggest role of his career.

​Why Horton is a Huge X-Factor

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks created urgency with their offense by trading for Nelson on a cheap package deal from the Indianapolis Colts. Not only does Nelson’s addition help the rushing offense, but it also helps the passing game. Chicago is one of the most blitz-happy defenses in the league, which means quarterback Sam Darnold needs to quickly find open receivers.

​Horton is a receiver who has been able to get open thanks to his speed and his solid route-running. Through the six games played, Horton caught five receptions on 10 targets for 67 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't had many opportunities this season due to the offense's regression in play-calling, quarterback play, offensive line stability and lack of explosiveness in the run game.

​Horton should get his second start of the season with Shaheed out. It also means he could get more targets as the Bears' defense will look to double-cover wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Horton would be the next target that Darnold turns to if he needed a quick pass-catcher. His speed and great hands could be a great weapon against a Bears' secondary that is among the worst in the league.

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) watches during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Horton has accounted for 48 receiving yards twice in his professional career. Last season, he had four games where he accounted for a receiving touchdown. This game could be an opportunity for him to account for more than one touchdown since his breakout 38-14 win over the Washington Commanders before his shin injury kept him out for the year.

​With Shaheed out, the Seahawks likely make Horton the leading kickoff and punt returner. He had two kickoffs for 60 yards in Week 7's 20-3 win over the Chiefs. He has experience in making big plays on special teams. Horton returned three punts for 113 yards, including a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown in the 44-13 Week 3 win last season over the New Orleans Saints.

​This game is Horton’s chance to show he deserves to be in the starting lineup full-time as the Seahawks might be facing some questions with their receiver corps. A solid performance from Horton might also suppress the trade talk that the Seahawks should inquire about another wide receiver like Brian Thomas Jr.

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