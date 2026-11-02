Seahawks' Tory Horton Given Huge Role vs Bears in Week 8
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The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) can capitalize on their dominant Week 7 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Quenton Nelson trade on Monday Night Football. The Chicago Bears (5-2) are one of the better teams the Seahawks have faced so far this season, but Seattle is much better than its record indicates. The Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense will have a big battle against one of the most explosive offenses in the league.
On the other side of the matchup, the Seahawks face a solid Bears defense that got better with the trade for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans. Seattle faces a lot of injury concerns, including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed. This leaves a big opportunity for second-year wide receiver Tory Horton to have the biggest role of his career.
Why Horton is a Huge X-Factor
The Seahawks created urgency with their offense by trading for Nelson on a cheap package deal from the Indianapolis Colts. Not only does Nelson’s addition help the rushing offense, but it also helps the passing game. Chicago is one of the most blitz-happy defenses in the league, which means quarterback Sam Darnold needs to quickly find open receivers.
Horton is a receiver who has been able to get open thanks to his speed and his solid route-running. Through the six games played, Horton caught five receptions on 10 targets for 67 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't had many opportunities this season due to the offense's regression in play-calling, quarterback play, offensive line stability and lack of explosiveness in the run game.
Horton should get his second start of the season with Shaheed out. It also means he could get more targets as the Bears' defense will look to double-cover wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Horton would be the next target that Darnold turns to if he needed a quick pass-catcher. His speed and great hands could be a great weapon against a Bears' secondary that is among the worst in the league.
Horton has accounted for 48 receiving yards twice in his professional career. Last season, he had four games where he accounted for a receiving touchdown. This game could be an opportunity for him to account for more than one touchdown since his breakout 38-14 win over the Washington Commanders before his shin injury kept him out for the year.
With Shaheed out, the Seahawks likely make Horton the leading kickoff and punt returner. He had two kickoffs for 60 yards in Week 7's 20-3 win over the Chiefs. He has experience in making big plays on special teams. Horton returned three punts for 113 yards, including a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown in the 44-13 Week 3 win last season over the New Orleans Saints.
This game is Horton’s chance to show he deserves to be in the starting lineup full-time as the Seahawks might be facing some questions with their receiver corps. A solid performance from Horton might also suppress the trade talk that the Seahawks should inquire about another wide receiver like Brian Thomas Jr.
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Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.Follow MichaelHanich