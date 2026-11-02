Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears Week 8 Expert Pick Roundup
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It's a big game this week for the Seattle Seahawks as they host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Seattle is fresh off a huge win in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, a game that reminded everyone just how dangerous this Dark Side Defense truly is.
Seattle is also ready to take a step forward in the second half of the season after trading for Quenton Nelson to shore up their one remaining weakness on offense. Of course, the Bears also made a big move, bringing in defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons.
It's a huge NFC showdown for two teams that could meet up again in the playoffs. With plenty on the line, let's check out who the experts at various media outlets believe will walk away with the victory to close out Week 7.
Sports Illustratred
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Seahawks
- Mike Clay: Seahawks
- Jeremy Fowler: Seahawks
- Dan Graziano: Bears
- Kalyn Kahler: Seahawks
- Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks
- Eric Moody: Seahawks
- Jason Reid: Bears
- Ben Solak: Bears
- Lindsey Thiry: Seahawks
- Seth Wickersham: Seahawks
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Bears
- Brooke Cersosimo: Seahawks
- Gennaro Filice: Bears
- Bobby Kownack: Seahawks
- Dan Parr: Bears
Bleacher Report
- Gary Davenport: Bears
- Brad Gagnon: Seahawks
- Kris Knox: Seahawks
- Moe Moton: Bears
- Brent Sobleski: Bears
- Wes O'Donnell: Bears
- Ian Hanford: Bears
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Seahawks
- Jared Dubin: Seahawks
- Ryan Wilson: Seahawks
- John Breech: Seahawks
- Tyler Sullivan: Seahawks
- Dave Richard: Seahawks
- Jamey Eisenberg: Seahawks
Final expert tally and my prediction
- Seahawks: 26
- Bears: 12
Last week, I predicted a loss for the Seahawks and was pleasently surprised to be dead wrong. There's a temptation to do the same this week just to give them some positive momentum to prove me wrong again, but in all honesty, this just feels like a game Seattle will win.
Chicago is no push over and they're going to do everything in their power to control the game with the rushing attack. That said, Seatt'e defense is playing with unbelievable confidence and they feel like they're about to go on a run. That's why I see this one going their way as they pull away with a couple of late touchdowns in the fourh quarter.
Final score: Seahawks 24, Bears 13
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.