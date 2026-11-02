Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears Week 8 Expert Pick Roundup

It's a big game this week for the Seattle Seahawks as they host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Seattle is fresh off a huge win in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, a game that reminded everyone just how dangerous this Dark Side Defense truly is.

Seattle is also ready to take a step forward in the second half of the season after trading for Quenton Nelson to shore up their one remaining weakness on offense. Of course, the Bears also made a big move, bringing in defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons.

It's a huge NFC showdown for two teams that could meet up again in the playoffs. With plenty on the line, let's check out who the experts at various media outlets believe will walk away with the victory to close out Week 7.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Bears

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Matt Bowen: Seahawks

Mike Clay: Seahawks

Jeremy Fowler: Seahawks

Dan Graziano: Bears

Kalyn Kahler: Seahawks

Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks

Eric Moody: Seahawks

Jason Reid: Bears

Ben Solak: Bears

Lindsey Thiry: Seahawks

Seth Wickersham: Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams looks on during warmups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Bears

Brooke Cersosimo: Seahawks

Gennaro Filice: Bears

Bobby Kownack: Seahawks

Dan Parr: Bears

Gary Davenport: Bears

Brad Gagnon: Seahawks

Kris Knox: Seahawks

Moe Moton: Bears

Brent Sobleski: Bears

Wes O'Donnell: Bears

Ian Hanford: Bears

Pete Prisco: Seahawks

Jared Dubin: Seahawks

Ryan Wilson: Seahawks

John Breech: Seahawks

Tyler Sullivan: Seahawks

Dave Richard: Seahawks

Jamey Eisenberg: Seahawks

Final expert tally and my prediction

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson carries the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seahawks: 26

Bears: 12

Last week, I predicted a loss for the Seahawks and was pleasently surprised to be dead wrong. There's a temptation to do the same this week just to give them some positive momentum to prove me wrong again, but in all honesty, this just feels like a game Seattle will win.

Chicago is no push over and they're going to do everything in their power to control the game with the rushing attack. That said, Seatt'e defense is playing with unbelievable confidence and they feel like they're about to go on a run. That's why I see this one going their way as they pull away with a couple of late touchdowns in the fourh quarter.

Final score: Seahawks 24, Bears 13

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter