Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #24 Jadarian Price

This offseason was tough for the Seattle Seahawks as they lost some key players from their Super Bowl-winning team. The biggest loss was running back and Super Bowl LX Kenneth Walker III, who signed a three-year, $43.05 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Seahawks’ front office took careful measures to ensure a position like running back was given not a replacement, but also a player just as valuable.

General manager John Schneider had a vision of taking a running back like Jadarian Price in the first round, 32nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That vision came to fruition as the Seahawks restart the clock in the backfield with a young, athletic and eager playmaker who is ready to show he is a capable starter.

Why Price Could Be Ranked Higher?

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rarely does a rookie come into a team as one of the best players on the roster. Price isn’t even the best running back on the roster, yet. He was an explosive, dynamic playmaker back during his time at Notre Dame. Price wasn’t necessarily viewed by the Irish as a backup, but as the second option to their one-two system behind a Heisman Trophy finalist. In the last two seasons at Notre Dame, Price rushed for 1,420 yards and 18 touchdowns on 233 carries while also catching 10 receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Price also returned 22 kickoffs for 794 yards and three touchdowns in the last three seasons for the Irish.

The Seahawks are already seeing great things from Price in OTAs and mini-camps. He has been splitting first-team reps with George Holani to continue the one-two running back philosophy, but he has been among the most active offensive players in practices. The Seahawks are also utilizing Price as a key pass-catcher and building chemistry with Darnold. It is clear that Price will be part of the offense moving forward.

Why Price Could Be Ranked Lower?

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price returns a kick for a touchdown in the second half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The good news for Price is that he will go to a team that uses multiple running backs to help with his lack of starting experience. The bad news is that Price will have to jump roles from second-string collegiate running back to (likely) NFL starter. He doesn’t have the experience to start and take the main bulk of the carries. That will be a problem once the season kicks off.

The Seahawks might not have taken Price if veteran Zach Charbonnet was not only playing on the final year of his rookie deal, but also still recovering from a torn ACL injury he suffered late in the playoffs. Price might be the most talented healthy running back, but there is much competition. Holani rushed for 83 yards in two seasons and Emanuel Wilson is a power back with no speed. Price has the talent, but his best player ranking is based solely on potential this upcoming season.

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