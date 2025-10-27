Where do the Seattle Seahawks stand in NFL Playoff picture after bye week?
Week 8 turned out to be an all-time dud for the NFL schedule, with the average margin of victory at 18.5 points and only one game being decided by one score going into Monday night.
It was a good week for the Seattle Seahawks to rest and get right going into the second half of their regular season schedule.
While they were idle the NFC playoff race continued, and it's still a very crowded picture from top to bottom. Let's take a look at what the standings are going into Week 9 - not counting the Commanders-Chiefs matchup to take place this evening.
NFC standings - Week 9
1. Green Bay Packers: 5-1-1
2. Philadelphia Eagles: 6-2
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6-2
4. Seattle Seahawks: 5-2
5. Detroit Lions: 5-2
6. Los Angeles Rams: 5-2
7. San Francisco 49ers: 5-3
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
8. Chicago Bears: 4-3
9. Carolina Panthers: 4-4
10. Dallas Cowboys: 3-4-1
11. Atlanta Falcons: 3-4
12. Minnesota Vikings: 3-4
13. Washington Commanders: 3-4
14. Arizona Cardinals: 2-5
15. New York Giants: 2-6
16. New Orleans Saints: 1-7
We might have gotten more clarity from the bye if the Lions and the Rams weren't also off this week, but at least the 49ers lost, which puts Seattle in a two-way tie at the top of the NFC West.
Looking ahead, the Seahawks' schedule gets a little easier over the next two weeks with a road game against Washington (who might not have Jayden Daniels) followed by a home game against the Cardinals, who have lost five straight games by a total of 13 points.
After that they'll face the Rams on the road for the first time this season - which will be their next big test to see how far they might go this year.
That onecould go either way, but the next three games on their schedule - against the Titans, Vikings and Falcons are all very much winnable matchups.
