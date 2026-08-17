Seahawks Offense Struggles vs. Cowboys, But It Isn't Brian Fleury's Fault

The biggest learning curve the Seattle Seahawks have in training camp this summer is the introduction of offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

Fleury is replacing Klint Kubiak, who became the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but this isn't the first time the OC position has undergone some change. Kubiak was in his first year in the job last season, and the Seahawks were still able to learn on the fly as they won a Super Bowl.

With Fleury at the helm, the Seahawks are making adjustments on the fly, but his first game against the Dallas Cowboys, a 17-7 loss, gave the team an idea of how he operates.

"I think what's unique about having the play caller on the field is that you can get the direct dialogue as far as what he's seeing or plays that are going to set up during our drive," Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe said.

"Of course, you watch the tape of what exactly went down on that drive, so now it's the moving forward aspect of looking at how we can attack the defense."

Seahawks Still Figuring Out Fleury's Offense

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks offense did not live up to the hype in their game against the Cowboys. They scored a touchdown on their opening drive from quarterback Drew Lock, but were held scoreless for the rest of the game.

The team struggled to get much going on the ground and could not capitalize on the opportunities that were handed to them from the defense and special teams units. It's a sign that the offense is a work in progress, but this week will give them a chance to bounce back.

"Honestly, for us as an offense, just trying to find that momentum and stay on it," Seahawks running back George Holani said. "I think we'd rather have more explosive plays, whether it's runs or passes. That just goes back to us as a position group trying to figure out what we can work on to make more explosive plays."

Holani's comments suggest that the offensive struggles weren't necessarily a result of the team learning a new offense, but rather the execution. Nothing is expected to be perfect on the first try, which is why the preseason is played.

Now it's up to the offense to correct the mistakes they made in the preseason opener and apply them so they can get better results against the Tennessee Titans in their second preseason contest.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter