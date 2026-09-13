Three Risers and Fallers After Seattle Seahawks' Week 1 vs. Patriots

It has been a few days since the Seattle Seahawks kicked off the 2026 NFL season versus the New England Patriots. The Seahawks endured some serious challenges to come away with a 13-10 win. This was a team win for the Seahawks as they proved they are the team to beat until proven otherwise.

Seattle shows it has the best roster in the league as many players, including backups and practice squad players step up to deliver the win. Three players took the biggest rise in the Seahawks’ roster stock report while three others left more to be desired. These player’s stocks could be a big indication of their roles for Week 2’s road game versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Biggest Risers

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks’ secondary took the biggest injury hit before the Patriots. Not only did nickel/safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) not play, but neither did Ty Okada (hamstring). With rookie Bud Clark (ankle) out for the year, the Seahawks pulled Rodney Thomas II from the practice squad to start, opposite Julian Love.

Thomas was one of the most surprising players as he accounted for four total tackles, three solo tackles, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup that turned into an interception for cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett. He deserves a roster spot and to start if Okada remains out.

Speaking of Nehemiah Pritchett, he stepped up big as one of the starting boundary cornerbacks with Devon Witherspoon starting at nickel. There was a lot of pressure on him to play as a starter through the offseason and into the season.

Pritchett had the best game of his three-year career by accounting for six total tackles while missing only one tackle. He was solid in pass coverage by allowing four completions for 37 yards on eight targets and the first interception from quarterback Drake Maye.

It is hard to believe that the starting running back would have one of the biggest stock rises in week one. Rookie Jadarian Price looked as good as hyped as a first-round prospect. Price rushed for 52 yards on ten carries while also catching two receptions for six yards. Wednesday was his first game as a Seahawk, especially without playing in a preseason game. Once he gets more carries, as he should, he could be one of the rookies in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Biggest Fallers

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (18) runs with the ball Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (31) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout training camp, the Seahawks have hyped up tight end Elijah Arroyo to be a legitimate pass-catcher. Arroyo only played 11 snaps on offense, according to Pro Football Focus. The Seahawks had Eric Saubert play in the double tight ends. In a game where wide receiver Tory Horton (hamstring) was out, the Seahawks needed more reliable pass-catchers. Arroyo needs to stand out and be a capable target for backup quarterback/temporary starter Drew Lock.

In his first game after a full offseason of work with the Seahawks, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed didn’t make much of an impact. Shaheed caught one reception out of three targets for four yards. He was also highly conservative on special teams. Shaheed had one punt return for nine yards and three kickoff returns averaging 26.7 yards. He needs to be a bailout player for the Seahawks if Jaxon Smith-Njigba is double-covered.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV might have been the team’s leading tackler with 13 total tackles and eight solo tackles, but he was a liability in pass defense. PFF had Jones allow four receptions on four targets for 43 yards and had a pass-coverage grade of 50.8. There were too many times when he failed to react in time on certain zone-coverage schemes and allowed some easy first downs for New England.

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