Seattle Seahawks’ response to losses in 2025 has been highly impressive

A year ago, Mike Macdonald was a first-time NFL head coach. After two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, he took over for Pete Carroll as the Seattle Seahawks’ newest sideline leader.

It was quite the rollercoaster ride by the club. The Seahawks won their first three games, dropped five of their next contests, then rolled to a 6-2 record in their final eight outings. It added up to a 10-7 record, the same as the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay’s team won the NFC West via the “strength of victory” tiebreaker, while Macdonald’s team was home for the playoffs.

Entering Week 15, the Rams and Seahawks both own 10-3 records. However, the latter has been a much steadier performer than a year ago. Look no further than how Macdonald’s team has handled losing in 2025. And keep in mind that Seattle’s three setbacks have been by a combined nine points.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In Week 1 at Lumen Field, a lost fumble by quarterback Sam Darnold proved costly in a 17-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Macdonald’s team responded by outscoring the Steelers, Saints, and Cardinals in three wins by a combined 98-50 count. In Week 5, the Seahawks lost a wild 38-35 shootout at home to the Buccaneers. They bounced back with a four-game winning streak, knocking off the Jaguars, Texans, Commanders, and Cardinals by a combined 129-67 score.

The Seahawks’ last loss came at SoFi Stadium to the Rams, 21-19, in Week 11. Darnold was picked off four times. Since then, Macdonald’s squad owns a three-game winning streak, besting the Titans, Vikings, and Falcons, 93-33. All told, there’s a reason the ‘Hawks’ plus-161 scoring differential is the best in the league.

Seattle faces the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, hosts the Rams next Thursday night, then closes the season at Carolina and at San Francisco. Let’s see how long this current winning streak lasts as the club team seeks its first playoff appearance since 2022.

