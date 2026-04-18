3 Late-Round Sleepers the Seahawks Can’t Afford to Miss in the NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft just days away, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves in an intriguing position.

Coming off a Super Bowl victory, general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald are working with a lean war chest of just four picks. While early mock drafts have linked Seattle to high-end talent like Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price or physical corners like Tennessee's Colton Hood, the real magic for this roster will happen in the middle rounds.

To maximize their limited capital, the Seahawks must identify prospects with elite traits that fit the defensive philosophy of Macdonald or the explosive offensive needs following the departure of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Here are three late-round sleepers that fit the Seahawks' DNA and could provide massive value on Day 3.

Eli Heidenreich, RB/WR, Navy

Naval Academy running back Eli Heidenreich during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Projected: Rounds 5–7

If there is someone who fits the Seahawks on the offensive side of the ball, it’s a player who forces the defense to guess his role before the snap. Heidenreich was the engine of the Navy offense in 2025, operating as a hybrid threat who is just as comfortable taking a handoff as he is running a seam route from the slot.

With Kenneth Walker III moving to the Kansas City Chiefs and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL, the Seahawks need versatile depth. Heidenreich offers a dynamic receiving floor that Walker lacked, making him a perfect change-of-pace weapon for Brian Fleury’s system.

Heidenreich was arguably the most versatile running back in college football last season, leading a run-heavy Navy offense while showing elite ball skills in the passing game.

It remains to be seen if a gadget guy like Heidenreich can make that jump to the next level, but the Seahawks are a team that likes to go for players like him. He could learn a lot behind Rashid Shaheed and emerge as a potential depth piece for the Seahawks.

James Brockermeyer, IOL, Miami

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman James Brockermeyer against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Projected: Rounds 6–7

The Seahawks' interior offensive line remains a point of scrutiny. Finding a late-round anchor who can provide reliable pass protection is a John Schneider specialty. Brockermeyer, who just went to the National Championship with the Miami Hurricanes, has the processing speed that fits a team in a championship window, like the Seahawks.

Brockermeyer is an elite pass protector who didn't allow a single sack during his final season with the Hurricanes. For a Seahawks squad that prioritizes pocket integrity for their veteran signal-callers, Brockermeyer is a low-risk, high-reward depth piece.

Pro Football Focus awarded him an 83.4 pass-block grade, showcasing a technical refinement rarely found in prospects available on Day 3.

Brockermeyer can play center or guard. For a team that could be looking to replace Anthony Bradford within the next year or two, he could put himself in the mix to take over his spot.

Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Projected: Rounds 5–6

With Riq Woolen no longer in the secondary, the Seahawks need competitive cover men with flexibility in the secondary. Stukes is a name rising fast in the later rounds because of his ability to play multiple roles in the secondary.

Macdonald’s defense thrives on multiplicity and disguise. Stukes has the downhill toughness to play nickel but the ball disruption profile to rotate to safety or play outside if players are injured.

Stukes is a climber who fits the Seahawks' trend of drafting defensive backs with high motor and versatility rather than just raw speed.

Woolen was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and found success with the Seahawks. If the Seahawks trade back into the fifth or if he's still on the board in the sixth, the team could consider adding him.

Why This Matters for Seahawks

In a draft where Seattle has the fewest picks in the league, they cannot afford safe picks with low ceilings.

The Seahawks need prospects whose college tape shows a specific, elite skill set that can be weaponized immediately. Whether it's the hybrid versatility of Heidenreich or the technical wall of Brockermeyer, these sleepers offer the Seahawks a path to reloading their roster without the luxury of early-round volume.

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