Seattle Seahawks’ Top Selections In Each of the First 7 Rounds of NFL Draft

Back in 1976, in the franchise’s initial draft, the expansion Seattle Seahawks used the second overall pick on University of Notre Dame defensive tackle Steve Niehaus. Now general manager John Schneider and the reigning Super Bowl champions are preparing for the organization's 51st NFL draft.

The league’s current annual selection process was shortened to seven rounds in 1994. This is a look back at the best selections made by this team during Rounds 1-7 in franchise history.

Round 1: T Walter Jones (1997)

The sixth overall pick in ’97 from Florida State edged out fellow Pro Football Hall of Famers Cortez Kennedy (1990) and Kenny Easley (1981) for the top spot. The 6’5”, 325-pound standout played and started 180 regular-season outings, as well as 10 postseason contests (including Super Bowl XL)—missing only 12 games in as many seasons.

Jones was a nine-time Pro Bowler, earned First Team All-Pro honors four times (Second Team accolades twice), and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The former Seminole was also named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Round 2: LB Bobby Wagner (2012)

Aug 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during warmups prior to the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

No prisoner of the moment here. Yes, Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III was a second-round pick in 2022, and is now a member of the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Wagner’s amazing NFL career has spanned 14 seasons (and counting?).

The 47th overall pick from Utah State spent 11 seasons in Seattle has totaled 100-plus tackles every year he has been in the league—including stints with the Rams and Commanders. Nine of Wagner’s 10 Pro Bowl invites came with the ‘Hawks, as is his six First Team All-Pro nods. Will the Super Bowl XLVIII champion play in 2026, and where?

Round 3: QB Russell Wilson (2012)

After 10 seasons as Seattle’s field general, the 75th overall pick 14 years ago has suited up from three different teams the past four NFL campaigns. Nevertheless, no player in Seahawks’ history has thrown for more yards (37,059) and more touchdowns (292) than Wilson, who was named to the Pro Bowl nine times during his days with the club.

He was also at the helm for Pete Carroll’s club when they reached back-to-back Super Bowls in 2013 (XLVIII) and ‘14 (XLIX). Wilson’s plus-205 TD pass-to-interception differential (292-87) with the club is notable.

Round 4: RB Chris Warren (1990)

Oct 30, 1994; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Warren (42) in action against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Only 2005 NFL MVP Shaun Alexander (9,429), who also spent eight seasons with the Seahawks, has rushed for more yards in franchise history than the 89th overall pick in the 1990 draft. Warren ran for 6,706 yards and 44 scores, reaching the 1,000-yard mark four consecutive seasons from 1992-95. He was also named to three straight Pro Bowls over that span (1993-95).

Those numbers are impressive considering the one-time Virginia Cavalier, who spent his final two collegiate seasons at Ferrum, ran for 24 yards on 17 carries in his first two NFL seasons.

Round 5: CB Richard Sherman (2011)

Oct 1, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) stretches during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The 154th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft was one of the premier cornerbacks of this century, and will be first-time eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027. The former Stanford Cardinal totaled 32 interceptions during his seven-year stint with the franchise, taking back two for touchdowns.

Sherman was a First-Team All-Pro three straight seasons from 2012-14, and a four-time Pro Bowler (2013-16). The 6’3”, 195-pound defender was a key part of the “Legion of Boom” secondary that keyed the franchise’s consecutive Super Bowl appearances from 2013-14.

Round 6: DE Michael Sinclair (1991)

Perhaps it was the fact that he spent the vast majority of his Seattle days on a defensive unit that featured Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy. Regardless, he’s a sixth-round pick (155th overall) from Eastern New Mexico who ranks second in franchise history with 73.5 sacks.

Sinclair was a member of one playoff team while with the Seahawks. However, that quarterback trap total, along with his 25 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries—two returned for touchdowns—did not go totally unnoticed as he was named to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 1996-98.

Round 7: S John Harris (1978)

Dec 29, 1984; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Seattle Seahawks defensive back John Harris (44) in action against the Miami Dolphins during the 1984 AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Dolphin Stadium. The Dolphins won 31-10. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

The 173rd overall selection in the ’78 NFL draft wound up playing in 119 regular-season games for the Seahawks before spending his final three seasons in the league with the Vikings. Harris finished his 11-year career with 50 picks, 41 of those in eight years in the Pacific Northwest.

That latter number ranks third in franchise annals behind Dave Brown (50) and Eugene Robinson (42), and ahead of Hall of Famer Kenny Easley and Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman—each with 32 interceptions. Harris also added 11 fumble recoveries in his days with Seattle.

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